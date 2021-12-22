Litchfield’s Christmas lights will come down in about a week, marking the end of the city’s holiday observance.
But downtown will not be dark for long.
The City Council approved a plan Monday to have city crews re-hang the Edison-style lights that illuminated Sibley Avenue North in the downtown business district this past summer after they’ve removed the Christmas decorations.
The move comes after Council member Darlene Kotelnicki submitted the request in a memo to her fellow Council members.
“I have had many people ask why the city took them down,” Kotelnicki’s memo said. “I have explained this (the Edison lights) was a trial. The response is always the same … “Well I really like them and wish we could have them up year round (sic).”
Litchfield Downtown Council, of which Kotelnicki is a member, requested the Edison-style lights be hung in downtown from May to mid-October, and the City Council approved .
“Several people commented to me, ‘why did you take them down? Now is when it’s dark. I really like them. Could you put them back up?’” Kotelnicki said during Monday’s meeting.
City Administrator David Cziok reminded the City Council that the Edison-style lights were done on a trial this past summer and that “a resolution in place” recommended when they would come down.
However, he said city staff had conversations about whether the lights could be kept up throughout the year, rather than as just a summer-fall amenity. One concern was that the street light poles are used to support the Christmas lights and garland that cross Sibley Avenue.
Another was the potential for Christmas lights and Edison-style lights becoming tangled and damaged by wind if both were in place at the same time. The tangling happened with the Christmas lights and garland during about week prior to the City Council meeting, Cziok said, and “staff spent a lot of time repairing swags.”
But staff was not opposed to re-hanging the Edison-style lights once the Christmas lights have been removed, he added.
“(The) staff thought process was, let’s take the swags down, and when there’s a nice day, put the Edison-style lights back up,” Cziok said. He said the city could leave the Edison-style lights up next year, even when the Christmas decorations go up, as a test. “If there’s an issue, they may need to come down … if we’ve got that tangling thing going on. Staff would prefer to try it and see what happens as opposed to saying, ‘No, I don’t think it’s going to work.’”
With that, the Council approved on a 5-0 vote (Betty Allen and Eric Mathwig were absent) Kotelnicki’s motion to restore the Edison-style lights at a convenient time after the Christmas decorations have been removed.