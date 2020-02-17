Litchfield High School senior Miles Kerstein won the District 7 Minnesota American Legion Oratorical Contest Sunday.
Kerstein received a $750 scholarship for his win and will advance to the Seventh District State/Department Contest.
The state contest will be Saturday, Feb. 29, and will be hosted by Ossee and Anoka American Legion posts. Oratorical contestants in the state event will be competing for a total of $3,700 in scholarships, with first place earning $1,500.
The state winner also advances to the national contest April 17-19 in Indianapolis.