Ninety-four children participated in the Meeker County Fair's pedal tractor pull competition Saturday.
Winners were crowned in eight age groups, from 4-11 years old.
Justin McCann of Eden Valley took the 4-year-old title, while Katelyn Groskruetz of Litchfield won the 5-year-old division. Other first-place finishers were: Kinley Adams of Grand Forks, N.D., (6 years old), Danny Johnson of Dassel (7), Benjamin Barka of Litchfield (8), Tyson Anderson of Litchfield (9), Joseph Barka of Litchfield (10), and Blake Jiur of Willmar (11).