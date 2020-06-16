A Kingston Township house was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call at 12:06 a.m. Monday reporting a house fire in the 71200 block of 335th Street in Kingston Township.
Meeker County deputies, Kimball Fire Department, Watkins Fire Department and Watkins Ambulance responded. Deputies arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.
The house, owned by Schiefelbein Farms, was not occupied at the time of the fire. It was deemed a total loss. The State Fire Marshall's office was contacted to assist in determining the cause of the fire.