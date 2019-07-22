This winter when it was 20 below zero, I did a list of my recipe columns for the paper. For this week I scheduled recipes from the Meeker County 4-H Food Stand. The first Meeker County Fair Board leased property in 1897 that was on the north side of Lake Ripley. The fair moved around Meeker County, at least 12 times, until 1955. At that time 26 acres on the northeastern boundary of Litchfield were purchased from Carl Ulrich.
That cold night in January, I decided to try to find Frieda Rusch’s 4-H Food Stand chicken recipe. Thinking back on who to call, I messaged Sue Carlson. She did not have it but said try Hazel Larsen’s daughter since Hazel is now in heaven. So, I called Linda (Mrs. Bryan) Larsen Larson. Ask Linda how many letters it took her to get that Social Security number changed after she married Bryan and changed just one letter. Linda wasn’t home so I left a message. Then Sue messaged me a little later and said try Irene Miller. She also had worked in the food stand. So, I called Irene and she did not have the recipe. She said the only person who would know would be Mary Ellen Nelson (Mrs. Orland, Dassel).
Mary Ellen and I had a very nice visit. Now we decided we had never met but we knew of each other since I know about half of her 10 children as adults. Mary Ellen saw my name for the call and thought, “What does she want?” Mary Ellen remembered the recipe but needed a little time to collect her thoughts and write it down.
I sent her a letter with my request and a SASE. She sent back the recipe along with some memories of cooking in the stand. Linda left me a message and no she did not have the recipe but remembered handwritten recipes thumb tacked on the wall of the stand. The next time I saw Bryan, he talked about washing the chicken when Hazel was cooking!
Meeker County 4-H Food Stand Chicken
“Our method of preparing chicken for the deep fat fryer was many steps.
As soon as we got there at 6 in the morning — after putting the two 60-cup coffee boilers on for egg coffee — we started thoroughly washing the raw chicken in cold water and draining. They were quarters of raw chicken. We did enough chicken for two of our big, deep square roasters and put them in the oven, approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
“Then it was taken out of the oven, put on our sheet pans, (single layer), and cooled in the walk-in cooler. Then after a couple hours, it was taken out and quickly breaded. The quarters were dipped in a beaten egg and milk mixture and rolled in seasoned bread crumb mixture. We were so lucky to have bakeries in Litchfield and Dassel saving their bread crumbs for us. There were some seasonings that were put in the bread crumbs also, however you desire.
“Then the quarters were placed back on the pans and refrigerated. Remember these were then ready for the deep fryer as an order came in. They were a favorite menu item. At home you would have your own mix, probably of flour, corn meal, spices to bread each piece, pan and brush with oil or butter. Bake in the oven or pan fry.
Oh the memories of that 4-H Food Stand! We had such good help from every club that was scheduled. And their leaders! The clubs had big enrollments then as so many teenagers were still home helping! Even the men leaders were willing. Believe me — we spotted our heavy haulers! Can’t forget Willard Piepenburg bringing us the yummy sacks of sweet corn.... so much work but so welcomed!
“As the years went by the big coffee pots were replaced with the 30-cup perks. We opened for breakfast at 7 a.m. and closed around 10 p.m. The last club on duty helped with clean up and getting ready for the next morning. We had such good business — even workers from town came out for meals.
In those days we always had plenty of butter donated as there were still many creameries in the county! Our buttermilk was donated by Dassel for those good pancakes. All of our soup bones came from the Darwin locker. Eggs from Sparboe and lastly it was always a sigh of relief once the state inspector was there and approved the operation!! Amen!”
Wonderful memories from Mary Ellen. As a 10 year 4-H member in Brown County I remember working in our food stand. Every county fair took pride in the good food served there. Mary Ellen included the stand’s Bar-B-Que recipe.
4-H Bar-B-Que
5 pounds ground beef 1 c. onion, chopped
2 1/2 c. catsup 1 T. ground mustard
1 T. chili powder 1 tsp. paprika
2 tsp. pepper 4 tsp. salt
1 c. chopped celery 1/4 c. water
Cook together until meat is thoroughly done.
As a child, I remember that pronto pups could ONLY be had at the state fair. Then a traveling pronto pup stand came to the Brown County Fair. Finally, there was a recipe and my mother made them at home. The pronto pup has more flour than the corn dog which has more corn meal!
Pronto Pups
1 c. flour 2/3 c. corn meal
2 T sugar 1 1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp salt 2 Tbsp. shortening
1 beaten egg 3/4 c. milk
10 wooden corn dog sticks 10 hot dogs
Heated cooking oil
Combine dry ingredients in a bowl. Cut in the shortening with a pastry blender until fine crumb mixture. In another bowl, beat the egg and milk together. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture ands beat until smooth. Add more milk if needed to create a thick batter. Heat oil in a heavy skillet to 1 inch. Insert a wooden stick into the end of a hot dog. Dip into the batter and coat. Place about 3 in the pan and turn to set the dough. Then cook about 3 minutes, turning a few times. Drain on a paper towel. Dip the next 3 and fry.