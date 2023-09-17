If presented with the traditional back-to-school challenge of writing a “What I did this summer” theme paper, Griffin Butler had a story to tell.
A fish story. Only this one was true. The 11-year-old Litchfield boy has photographic evidence.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
If presented with the traditional back-to-school challenge of writing a “What I did this summer” theme paper, Griffin Butler had a story to tell.
A fish story. Only this one was true. The 11-year-old Litchfield boy has photographic evidence.
Butler describes himself as an avid fisherman, saying he’s been dipping a line ever since he was 4 or 5 years old. And summer days in Litchfield are a perfect time to grab his fishing gear, hop on his bike and ride to Lake Ripley.
“I fish quite a bit in the summer,” Butler said. “About three times every week.”
And so there he was on a Monday afternoon in late August, fishing from a private dock on the south side of Lake Ripley, just west of the city campground.
Fishing for bass, Butler baited his hook with watermelon slice wacky worm. He made a cast and was reeling it back in quickly, the wacky worm hook near the surface, when he felt a fish strike. He couldn’t tell what it was initially.
“I wasn’t looking, but once it got toward the dock, I saw it was a long body, and I knew it was a pike right away,” Butler said.
“Long body” was no exaggeration. When he finally landed it — with the help of a person driving by that he flagged down — the northern pike measured 30 inches and seven-plus pounds. Butler said he was surprised at the size, given the ease with which he reeled in his catch.
“It didn’t fight as hard as it should have, just kind of dead weight,” he said. “It fought a couple times, I guess, but not much.”
With no net, “I had to wave a random car to come help me” bring the fish in, Butler said. He handed his rod to his anointed assistant and stepped into 5 or 6 inches of water near the shoreline to grab the fish.
Though a pretty large fish by Lake Ripley standards, it wasn’t the largest Butler has ever landed. That honor goes to a 36-inch pike he reeled in last winter while fishing on Lake of the Woods.
According to records kept by the Minnesota Department of Natural resources, the largest northern pike caught in the state was 46 ¼ inches. It’s actually a shared record, with the most recent caught and released Jan. 22 on Mille Lacs Lake by Brad Lila of Hudson, Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Brecken Kobylecky of Geneva, Illinoi, caught a pike of identical length June 19, 2021, on Basswod Lake in Lake County.
While his catch wasn’t a state, or even personal, record, Butler said he is pretty happy with the fish story Lake Ripley provided him this summer.
“Other than this, there was not much going on at Ripley this summer,” he said. “ Caught a couple 4-pound bass this spring and a bunch of crappies. That was it.”