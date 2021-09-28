Sen. Scott Newman was among 18 lawmakers recognized as 2021 Legislators of Distinction by the League of Minnesota Cities. Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:
Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives
Seek input on issues of importance to cities
Listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues
Sponsor and/or support League initiatives
Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities
Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities
"Senator Newman consistently sought input from the League of Minnesota Cities and other key stakeholders throughout the 2021 session," a League news release said. "He consistently demonstrated exceptional civility and statesmanship, which led to bipartisan support for a balanced and meaningful omnibus transportation finance and policy bill."
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 members through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services. For more information, visit www.lmc.org.