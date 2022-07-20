At just five years old, the Darwin Community Legacy Foundation might still be considered a youngster in the philanthropic world. But it’s already made some pretty adult-looking strides.
A recent progress report from the Darwin Community Legacy Foundation reflects strong growth, despite the coronavirus pandemic of the last two years.
The report touts contributions totaling $410,000 while adding $336,000 to the organization’s permanent endowment fund.
“Darwin has been a shining star among our affiliate foundations,” said Jeffrey Vetsch, community philanthropy officer for Southwest Initiative Foundation, which partners with the Darwin foundation said. “They have done a tremendous job of getting people near and far engaged in supporting the Darwin community.”
In the past year, the Darwin Community Legacy Foundation wholly funded the Veterans Memorial Project, which included installation of two granite benches and a plaque along the sidewalk entrance to the memorial, located on the north end of the town’s main street. Crushed rock and a concrete driveway were provided and donated to the project by Precast Systems and Matheson Custom Concrete.
An earlier, substantive achievement was the upgrade of the Darwin welcome signs along U.S. Highway 12 with arborvitae and yew shrub plantings. It’s hoped that as they grow, the signs will be more attractive to potential Darwin visitors.
In 2017, Darwin entered into partnership with Southwest Initiative Foundation, headquartered in Hutchinson, whose work focuses on economic mobility — the collective ambition that all people in southwest Minnesota attain a reasonable standard of living, with the dignity that comes from having power over their lives and being engaged in and valued by their community.
“It seemed to be the perfect fit to accomplish everything we were looking to do,” said Darwin Mayor Josh Johnson, who also serves as the Darwin Community Legacy Foundation’s treasurer. “It provided tax advantage benefits for those interested in helping financially with the mission. It allowed us resources to go about the best way to building the foundation and performing outreach to serve the Darwin community. We’re really proud of what we have accomplished so far.”
Darwin foundation board members aren’t the only ones with a measure of pride in their work.
“Per capita, they have the largest endowment of all the community foundations I work with,” SWIF’s Vetsch said. “People who grow up in small towns like Darwin often have an affinity for their hometowns. I recall gifts to the Darwin Community Legacy Foundation with little notes saying things like, “I haven’t lived in Darwin for 40 years, but I have fond memories of growing up there.”