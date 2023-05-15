Litchfield High School will celebrate its student-athletes during its annual Activities Awards Night Thursday, May 24.

The event, to which all letterwinners in grades 9-12 and their family members are invited, is an opportunity to highlight a variety of student-athlete successes. Among the recognition to be made are Triple A and Arion Award nominees, as well as state tournament participants from spring 2022, and fall and winter 2022-2023.

