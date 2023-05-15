Litchfield High School will celebrate its student-athletes during its annual Activities Awards Night Thursday, May 24.
The event, to which all letterwinners in grades 9-12 and their family members are invited, is an opportunity to highlight a variety of student-athlete successes. Among the recognition to be made are Triple A and Arion Award nominees, as well as state tournament participants from spring 2022, and fall and winter 2022-2023.
In addition, male and female winners of Litchfield’s Athlete, Scholar Athlete and Dragon Award will be announced. (Read more about the awards and the students who have been nominated on Pages 10-12.)
Along with awards recognition, the program includes guest speaker Pat Micheletti, a former University of Minnesota hockey player and current college and NHL analyst.
Micheletti, a Hibbing native, was a four-year starter and All-American at the University of Minnesota from 1982-1986, where he ranks second all-time in career goals and points. He was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars in 1982. He played 12 games in the NHL during the 1987-1988 season before spending five seasons in the Italian Serie A.
These days, Micheletti provides hockey analysis on the college and professional levels for the Big Ten Network and KFAN radio.