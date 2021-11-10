Shauna Hannan has traveled to nearly 50 countries, but for the 1988 Litchfield High School graduate, there’s nothing quite like coming home.
And home is where Hannan will be Saturday evening as she is one of three graduates inducted into the LHS Hall of Fame, an honor that recognizes her nearly three decade career in pastoral work and theological studies.
“It’s certainly an honor that a committee of people reviewed materials and saw fit that there was something to acknowledge there,” said The Rev. Dr. Hannan, currently an associate professor of homiletics at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary of California Lutheran University and core doctoral faculty member of the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. “It’s meaningful because it’s my hometown. My parents grew up there, my grandparents lived there. It still feels like home.”
The daughter of Bill and Mary Kay Hannan of Litchfield, Hannan was an academic and extracurricular whirlwind while in Litchfield. She participated in marching, concert band and jazz band, as well as concert choir and Dragonaires. She was selected an All-State Band and All-State Choir participant.
Hannan also was exhibited theatrical talent, playing Snoopy in the LHS production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and also being cast for roles in six Litchfield Community Theatre productions, including Maria in “The Sound of Music” and Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.”
She also played tennis, basketball and softball throughout high school, and was involved in student government and the Spanish Club.
And in 1988, a couple months after high school graduation, she was crowned Miss Litchfield.
Her involvement in all of those things, Hannan said, was largely a product of the support she received from family and the community while growing up in Litchfield.
“My pastors, teachers, parents of friends, and neighbors … there was a real community spirit,” she said. “The way the community came out to support people in those activities is pretty impressive.
“I don’t have anything to compare it with, because that was my experience,” she said.” But I would say I feel like, for having grown up a in a small town, I feel like I was pretty well-prepared for college.”
Hannan attended Concordia College in Moorhead, earning her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and communication, then went on to earn a Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary in St. Paul in 1998, and a doctorate in philosophy from Princeton Theological Seminary.
She was ordained in 1998 in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and was a member of the clergy roster in the Northwestern Minnesota Synod from 1998 to 2008, followed by the Florida-Bahamas Synod from 2008-2015. She currently is a member of the Rocky Mountain Synod, though she doesn’t have her own church at this time.
That’s because her position as a professor of preaching, where she works with students who are about to become pastors on homiletics, interpretation of scripture and crafting public speaking is a more-than-full-time position.
She also does a lot of writing on theological topics, having published more than 70 works, including as co-author of a book, co-editor of a book, writing chapters of books, entries in edited volumes, journal articles and online biblical commentaries for preachers.
Hannan also had her own book published last week. “The People’s Sermon: Preaching as a Ministry of the Whole Congregation” offers Hannan’s ideas about preaching that “democratizes it a little bit more.”
“I love that process … when it’s more communal and collaborative,” Hannan said. “I like teamwork and collaboration. It reminds me of playing a sport, or singing in a choir or in marching band. (There is) something super-energizing about being on a team in some way. I really take that commitment to creative, collaborative teamwork from all the things I was able to do in Litchfield.”
Hannan is working on another book, as well, which she expects to come out in a few years, that will explore preaching and film making. She said she always wanted to be a documentary film maker, and her book will explore “what preachers can learn from film makers.”
As she returns home to be enshrined in the LHS Hall of Fame, Hannan said, she’s thought some about the message she might give to current students. One of those is a message she wants to deliver to young women especially.
“I would say to young girls, young women, you need to stand up for yourself, and when you work hard, don’t apologize for what you’ve done,” Hannan said. “Basically, it’s a great time to just say, ‘I can choose anything for a vocation.’ You’re not limited to anything that some parts of society would say you’re limited to just because you’re a girl.”
Additionally, she said, she wants young people of Litchfield to appreciate the solid foundation they have in their hometown upon which to build a successful career and life — but to also understand there’s a lot to experience beyond Litchfield.
“There’s a healthy tension between respecting your roots and exploring the world,” Hannan said. “I was eager to see the world, but I don’t think I’ve forgotten that I’m from a small town in central Minnesota. That actually matters.
“I’ve traveled a lot, but there’s no place that necessarily has anything better than Litchfield has to offer,” she added. “But there are things I didn’t learn growing up in a small town — the diversity of other parts of the world, honoring other faith traditions, studying other languages. Get out into the world to expand your views … and yet, honor where you came from.”