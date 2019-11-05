Lindsay Whalen has been inducted into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2019.
The Hutchinson native was a three-time All-Missota Conference selection during here time here. She scored nearly 2,000 points and was named Ms. Basketball as a senior before comitting to the University of Minnesota Gophers.
During her time with the Gophers, Whalen established herself as one of the top players in country, earning first-team All-Big Ten three times (2002-04) and first-team All-American twice (2003 and 2004). She led the Gophers to three NCAA tournament appearnaces and the program's first ever Final Four in 2004.
Following her senior season, Whalen became the first Gophers player to be selected in the WNBA draft where she went fourth overall to the Connecticut Sun. She spent her first six seasons with Connecticut until she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx before the 2010 season. Whalen then cemented her Minnesota basketball legacy, winning four WNBA championship in nine seasons. She was also named first-team All-WNBA three times throughout her career. She retired as the winningest player in league history with 322 victories.
Whalen is also one of the most decorated international players in history. She won gold medals at the World Championships in 2010 and 2014, and as a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won gold in 2012 and 2016.
Whalen played her final WNBA season in 2018 before taking the job as head coach at Gophers women's basketball.