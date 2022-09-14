One item that will not be in Lichfield’s 2023 budget, the City Council agreed at its Sept. 5 meeting, is property tax money to be used toward building the proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center.
Figures shared by City Administrator Dave Cziok revealed how the city, by using $2 million in existing cash reserves and debt capacity, $4.8 million in anticipated revenue from a new regional sales tax, a $5 million state grant, the Crider Foundation donation of $560,000 and about $140,000 in local fundraising, could build the proposed Litchfield Recreation Center without adding construction bond payments to the city’s levy. (It was noted that the regional sales tax and the proposed $11 million school bond both need to pass muster with voters on Nov. 8 for the LARC to become a reality.)
LARC operations are expected to show a modest annual loss in future years, but any city subsidy (estimated at $32,000 for the first year) could be incorporated as a line item during the city’s usual budget process.
“We are in an excellent position to take on this project,” Cziok told the council.
It is anticipated that the Litchfield Community Education office would manage the pool and field house scheduling and operations.
In addition to the $5 million state allocation received in 2020, the city has requested an additional $1 million from the 2023 state bonding bill, but that money has not yet been allocated.
The only property tax effect would be on the school’s portion of the LARC, if the $11 million bond referendum is approved by voters Nov. 8. (If approved, the state will also contribute approximately $2.4 million in Ag-to-School credits.)