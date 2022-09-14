One item that will not be in Lichfield’s 2023 budget, the City Council agreed at its Sept. 5 meeting, is property tax money to be used toward building the proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center.

Figures shared by City Administrator Dave Cziok revealed how the city, by using $2 million in existing cash reserves and debt capacity, $4.8 million in anticipated revenue from a new regional sales tax, a $5 million state grant, the Crider Foundation donation of $560,000 and about $140,000 in local fundraising, could build the proposed Litchfield Recreation Center without adding construction bond payments to the city’s levy. (It was noted that the regional sales tax and the proposed $11 million school bond both need to pass muster with voters on Nov. 8 for the LARC to become a reality.)

