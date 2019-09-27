Litchfield author Gary Oberg has hit the big time. His book “Sidetracks: 40 True Stories of Hunting and Fishing on Paths Less Traveled” has become an Amazon bestseller. It reached the No. 1 spot in the Amazon category of Sports Hunting, Sports Fishing and several others.
Oberg’s stories take the reader on adventures from Iowa to Alaska with stops at points in between.
If you’re a hunter or an armchair hunter, there’s good news. The e-book of “Sidetracks” is available to download at no charge on Amazon.com through Monday, Sept. 30.
If Oberg’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s a member of the Litchfield Area Writers Group, which publishes an annual anthology of members’ work. The group’s most recent release was “Chasing Rainbows.”
— Kay Johnson