Litchfield City Council approved a 2021 budget Monday that calls for a 5 percent levy increase.
The budget and levy received preliminary approval from the Council in mid-September, after City Administrator Dave Cziok initially recommended a levy increase of less than 1 percent. But the council members took a more aggressive approach after hearing Cziok’s explanation of the levy versus city tax capacity.
The approved levy will bring in $2.974 million in property taxes in 2021, and despite the 5 percent increase in total levy, it will have little net effect on the taxes paid by the average homeowner in the city.
“One of our goals … is to provide the public a consistent and predictable levy,” Cziok told the City Council, “so they know year-to-year what to expect from the city of Litchfield.”
His presentation included a line graph illustrating the levy’s gradual upward slope compared to the more erratic up-and-down of the city’s net tax capacity.
Cziok described the 2021 budget as a “business as usual” plan, saying that “what we did in 2020, we expect to do in 2021.”
And that’s without significant financial impact to the average homeowner.
The average home value in Litchfield, Cziok explained, is $140,000. If the homeowner’s property value remained the same from 2020 to 2021, they would actually see a $29 reduction in property tax. If the property value went up 5 percent, the tax impact should remain flat.
“Administration puts a heavy emphasis on conservative budgeting and a microscopic review of expenditures,” Cziok wrote in the 2021 Budget Book introduction. “The budgeting goal is to provie the Litchfield City Council with a consistent document that provides the same level of services year after year. The Litchfield City Council can be assured that the day-to-day activities will remain the same unless specifically modified to meet the council and community’s need.”
The levy helps support a total budget of $25.6 million, which includes eight separate funds, including a general fund budget of $5,963,358. Other large funds include electric ($10,687,505), sewer ($4,191,593), liquor store ($2,980,400) and water ($1,000,429).
Council members asked only a few questions regarding the budget.
Eric Mathwig wondered if the city should consider charging a fee or annual dues for use of the city compost site.
Cziok said the biggest question for him has been whether a distinction should be drawn between city residents and the rest of Meeker County. It is believed that about 25 percent of the traffic and compostable material at the site comes from those outside the city. That could make a case for the city asking the county to share some of the cost of operation, he said.
The budget presentation also included an opportunity for public comment, and two residents on Harmon Lane questioned their taxes as they relate to city services. Their planned unit development and services such as street cleaning and snowplowing are done by private contractors, hired by their homeowners’ association.
The residents expressed disappointment that services that normally are handled by the city are instead an extra cost to them.
Cziok explained, however, that the PUD developer signs an agreement that street maintenance is the responsibility of the developer or homeowners association, not the city.
With the close of the hearing the City Council proceeded to vote on four resolutions. All received unanimous approval, with the exception of the resolution calling for the 5 percent tax levy increase, which Council member Darlene Kotelnicki voted against.