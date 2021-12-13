Litchfield City Council approved a series of resolutions Dec. 6 that set the property tax levy and 2022 budget.
Homeowners in the city will see a modest tax increase — the “average” $140,000 home will see about a $4 increase in property tax — which is less than what might have been had the preliminary levy approved in September held.
The Council approved a levy of $3,117,400 — a 4.8% increase over 2021, but down from the 6.4% proposed in the preliminary levy.
In delivering his ninth levy and budget presentation since becoming city administrator, Cziok said he and the rest of the administrative staff were the “most comfortable we’ve been,” something that comes with “experience, time.”
Cziok also said he viewed “transparency at an all-time high” in terms of city spending.
In his budget book, Cziok wrote, “The 2022 Budget is consistent with previous budgets,” with the largest increase in expenses being labor. Two of three employee contracts include 3% wage increases for 2022, and two new positions have been added to the budget, including a planning intern and a street maintenance worker.
Most of the city’s funds are balanced, Cziok said, but “we would expect to see fund balance growth across most funds due to conservative budgeting on both the expense and revenue side.”
The general fund budget increase decline from 6.4% to 4.8%, Cziok explained in his budget memo, as his staff found about $46,000 in savings. While taxes on the “average” $140,000 home will rise just $4 in 2022, that “is unlikely to be realized by many homeowners since residential property values largely increased in 2022,” Cziok wrote.
The budget report included a comparative graph, which provided a decade tax snapshot of Litchfield’s property taxes stacked up against 10 other rural Minnesota communities that Cziok described as similar in their strong industrial and agricultural base. From 2012 to 2021, Litchfield’s property taxes fluctuated from a low of $685 in 2017 to a high of $739 in 2015 — a variance of $54 — with 2021 being $702.
The city of Wadena’s rate varied from a low of $416 to a high of $650, and Fairmont’s fluctuated from $517 to $688 during that period.
“We’re about as flat as they come,” Cziok said of the rate. “Some cities move around quite a bit.”
Much of that can be attributed to the “conservative budgeting and microscopic review of expenditures,” Cziok said in his budget memo. “Each year the finance staff begins reviewing current year expenditures. This review ensures that no unnecessary costs are continued into the next year. Increases are only added where needed, no traditional percentage-based increases are used. Once the year begins staff has a long history of spending based on need and not by budget.”
That approach also has helped the city main its AA-minus bond rating, the memo said.