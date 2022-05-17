Litchfield City Hall offices will not be available to the public after 3 p.m. on summer Fridays. The City Council approved this change in public access during its meeting Monday evening.
Councilor Sara Miller made this recommendation after the Personnel Committee met with staff, saying it had become a staff retention issue. Full-time city staff will continue putting in 40 hours per week, but might come in earlier or leave later on other weekdays, city officials indicated.
Other councilors went along with the idea reluctantly, saying there had been some complaints from the public about the effects of early closure on accessibility. There was also uncertainty expressed about the potential effects of reduced accessibility on other city services, such as street and utility maintenance.
After discussion, the council unanimously decided to shorten public access on Fridays from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends.
Canine conflict
Consensus has still not been reached, however, on either the location of a city dog park, or on the locations of dog waste stations. City Administrator Dave Cziok indicated that city staff have been receiving public input on this topic, and citizens appear to be polarized, with some wanting a more dog-friendly environment and others adamantly opposed to allowing dogs at all in some city parks. Concerns have also been expressed about a proposed dog park’s proximity to city wells, and about the high cost of fencing a dog park.
Cziok said staff do not want to get caught in the middle between opposing views about dogs, but would like an opportunity to review the pros and cons of canine accommodations with the council. The council approved setting up a workshop with staff in the near future, with potential public hearing input at a future date.
New, larger co-op sign
The council had less trouble coming to agreement about a new sign at Meeker Cooperative, which is located on East Highway 12. The current cooperative sign is a “monument” style sign, with text for all the businesses located within its facility on one large signage complex. City ordinance allows up to four 100-square-foot signs on highway frontage businesses. The sign approved would be one very large sign (273 square feet) that would make reference not only to the cooperative, but to Ag Country Farm Credit Services, Vibrant Broadband and the cooperative’s security system, all on the same foundation.
This sign would be about 31 square ft. larger than the current sign, and four inches taller than the 25-foot height allowed by city ordinance. The council agreed with the city’s planning commission that this signage solution would be feasible.
Cemetery benches
The council also spent time discussing benches at the city cemetery. Several years ago, plans were made to eventually include benches in the columbarium area. A donor recently came forward, desiring to pay for one bench. The cemetery board would prefer having donors memorialized in a single central area, rather than engraving various names on the benches themselves, Councilor Betty Allen reported. It might also be good to have benches placed in some other areas of the cemetery.
The council agreed to purchase and install eight benches in the columbarium area at a cost of approximately $17,000, to be paid for through the cemetery fund.
Among other business the council:
- Approved having soil borings done, at a cost of approximately $2,300, on four city-owned lots adjacent to the city golf course, to determine if the lots are buildable.
- OK’d advertising for bids to renovate filters and control systems at the city water plant.
- Decided to develop plans and specifications for storm sewer work at the Holcombe Avenue/ Commercial Street intersection. City Engineer Chuck DeWolf said it has not yet been determined whether drainage should be connected to the storm sewer pipes located beneath Highway 22 or beneath Highway 12. It will also be necessary for the council to develop a formal storm sewer utility, he said, to repay bonds needed to fund this project under the Public Finance Authority.
Cities currently have the option of funding storm sewers through general taxpayer revenue, special sewer district assessments, or using American Rescue Plan dollars, he said. The council directed Cziok to develop storm sewer utility ordinance recommendations for the council to consider.
- Discussed filling a few staff vacancies. Ramon Franco, who has been working for the city part-time, was promoted to fill a maintenance worker vacancy; he was the only internal applicant.
There are also a couple of other positions open, or which will soon be open. The council asked Cziok to review how to best fill them and come back with recommendations at a future meeting.
Three seasonal part-time workers were hired for parks and golf course duties.
- Granted a gambling license exemption to Ducks Unlimited at the Eagles Club, and a noise ordinance exemption permit to Muddy Cow for a pair of Watercade music events.