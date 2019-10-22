The price tag on the West Fourth Street reconstruction went a little higher Monday night, as the Litchfield City Council approved three change orders, with a fourth — even more costly — still looming.
A portion of Fourth Street west from Sibley Avenue/U.S. Highway 12 has been under construction for several months. Storm sewer improvements along the street were undertaken as part of preparation for the Sibley/Highway 12 reconstruction project planned for 2020.
With the current construction season nearing an end, City Engineer Chuck DeWolf presented a memo with four change order requests to the City Council.
The first three changes included:
- Aggregate base was changed from Class 3 material to Class 5, which will save the city $4,236.58. The city requested the material change, DeWolf explained.
- Storm sewer pipe bedding material was changed due to wet conditions in the trench along Fourth Street, causing an increase to the city of up to $12,600.
- Additional watermain replacement was undertaken because of concern engineers had about the existing watermain. During construction, the main was exposed in some areas, creating a concern that it could experience problems in the future, DeWolf’s memo said, including breaks and leaks. “…We were able to work with the contractor and get three blocks of watermain replaced at a significantly reduced cost,” because removing the main during construction was a benefit to the contractor, as well, the memo said. Still, the net cost increase for the extra watermain will be $45,314.70.
The fourth change order, which was not approved Monday, involves the removal of contaminated soil that was discovered in the area of the city’s public works department shop. The work needed to remove the contaminated soil, in addition to “dewatering” the area “impacted the (construction) schedule by several weeks and had a significant cost impact due to the treatment system being added to the dewatering system, along with decreased production time and idle time for the equipment onsite.”
The additional resources needed to mitigate the contaminated area will cost an estimated $321,000, according to MnDOT, with the city bearing at least half and up to 70 percent of the cost.
The change order for this fourth item will come back to the City Council for consideration once MnDOT finalizes the costs, according to DeWolf’s memo.
But Council member Darlene Kotelnicki questioned whether the city should share that cost.
“That was not our error,” Kotelnicki said of the discovery of the contaminated soil. Rather, the contamination was well-known — and even documented online for anyone to see, she said.
The city removed two fuel tanks from the city garage site in 1986, Kotelnicki said, and “we did our due diligence” at the time. The city should not pay for an oversight or mistake by another entity, she said.
Council member Ron Dingmann asked what would change, even if the contaminated area had been acknowledged prior to construction beginning. The city likely would still have been held responsible for the costs of mitigation.
DeWolf said the city could attempt to negotiate the cost when MnDOT comes back with its final estimate.
Kotelnicki said she worried what additional costs might lie ahead for the city, considering the four change orders presented Monday, and “we’ve got another whole year of construction.”