Litchfield City Council approved a liquor license Monday for the Litchfield Golf Course clubhouse’s new restaurant tenant.
The license application by owners of Shady’s No. 7 received unanimous approval from the council after a brief review. However, an application for a tobacco sales license was rejected because council members decided the application was not thoroughly completed. It is expected the owners will return with a completed application.
Word of the new tenant has circulated on social media for a few weeks, including a post on the Shady’s No. 7 Facebook page last week seeking “great employees” for the establishment. In response to a comment on that post regarding opening date, Jeremy Glenz, who is listed as one of four co-owners, replied “no set day yet hopefully soon.”
Details in the liquor license application indicate the ownership includes Glenz, Kris Schiffler, Ryan Spanier and Lee Mergen, each of whom own a 25 percent stake in the business.
Shady’s No. 7 would be the seventh Shady’s establishment in the region. According to the application, the partners also own Shady’s Long Shot in Cold Spring, Shady’s Hometown Tavern and Event Center in Albany, Shady’s Railside in Rice, Shady’s Golden Eagle in Burtrum, Shady’s Silver Spur in St. Martin, and Shady’s Bar & Grill in New Munich.
As part of the license application, Litchfield Police Department performed a background check, with the owners supplying names of references. Among the references supplied by Schiffler was Albany Police Chief Osvaldo Carbajal, who described the owner as “very good in the community of Albany, and wants to give back to the community,” according to Detective Travis Rueckert.
Even in recommending denial of the tobacco license until owners submitted a completed application, Council member Sara Miller commented on the owners’ “excellent references.”
The Litchfield Golf Course clubhouse restaurant space has been without a tenant since Peter’s on Lake Ripley closed in late 2019.
Finding a tenant became especially difficult when the coronavirus pandemic arrived in March 2020. But Litchfield Golf Club Inc., the nonprofit organization contracted to oversee operation of the clubhouse, and the city used that time to make improvements to the building.
Early this year, Carl Minton, Golf Club Inc. president, indicated that after more than a year of searching for a tenant, GCI had heard from a group with a serious interest in the space.
The restaurant is seen as a key in helping to revive activity at the city-owned golf course.