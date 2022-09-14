Litchfield City Hall

Litchfield City Council approved a preliminary 2023 budget and levy Sept. 5 that would accommodate the effects of recent inflation on the city budget.

City Administrator Dave Cziok explained that inflation (nationally estimated at 8.5% this year) has hit the city largely in the increased cost of fuel and utilities. Increases in wages and benefits for city staff for 2023 were capped at 3%.

