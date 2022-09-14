Litchfield City Council approved a preliminary 2023 budget and levy Sept. 5 that would accommodate the effects of recent inflation on the city budget.
City Administrator Dave Cziok explained that inflation (nationally estimated at 8.5% this year) has hit the city largely in the increased cost of fuel and utilities. Increases in wages and benefits for city staff for 2023 were capped at 3%.
Two options were discussed: a levy that would maintain “business as usual” in the city and keep its wheels rolling without needing to make budget cuts. That option would have raised the levy by 4.3%.
The other option was to cover inflation, plus allow a little extra to do things like install security systems, add staff time for additional duties, repair buildings, and make other infrastructure upgrades. As Councilor Sarah Miller noted, unexpected needs inevitably arise. This would raise the levy by 5.2%. If, by December, Mayor Keith Johnson told the council, the city realizes that it doesn’t need to spend quite so much, the council could reduce the levy and budget, but it would not be able to raise them should new needs become apparent by then.
By unanimous vote, the council supported the levy option that would give the city a $50,000 cushion for yet-to-be-determined 2023 expenses. A $3,397,248 preliminary levy was approved. This breaks down to $2,821,248 in the general city levy and $721,848 for existing debt service.
The council also adopted a preliminary budget of $6,498,204. (The budget exceeds the levy because cities like Litchfield receive Local Government Aid from the Minnesota Legislature; plus other revenue sources.)
Cziok pointed out that much of the 2023 increase would be spread over a significant increase in the city’s net tax capacity this past year. Valuation increases related to new construction would help reduce the impact of the increased levy on most property owners. He also noted that Litchfield’s levy rate is average compared to other cities of its size in Minnesota.
The annual Truth in Taxation hearing for the levy increase was set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at City Hall.