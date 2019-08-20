Litchfield moved a step closer to raising the age at which people can legally purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 years old following a public hearing Monday.
The City Council, on a 5-2 vote, approved the first reading of a so-called Tobacco 21 ordinance that — if the second reading passes in two weeks — will raise the legal tobacco age.
But passage did not come without moments of consternation and confusion.
In answer to retailer and council member concerns, the ordinance will include four changes from a draft created through a collaboration of Meeker, McLeod, Sibley Community Health Services, Litchfield School District and city staff.
Those changes:
- Allow clerks 18 and older to sell tobacco products, a change from the draft which required clerks be at least 21 to sell tobacco.
- Creates penalties/fines for clerks 18 and older who sell tobacco products illegally.
- Define specifically the penalty for seller and buyer of tobacco products.
- Remove distance requirements for location of tobacco sales, which originally restricted tobacco sales to more than 2,000 feet from another licensed tobacco retailer and more than 1,000 feet from youth-oriented facilities.
“I think the Council has listened to you,” Mayor Keith Johnson told the people who packed the council chambers for the hearing. “As we move forward, let’s all be aware we want to enforce, educate, make this a better town for all of to live in.”
The vote came after nine people — including convenience store managers, public health educator, teacher and physician — spoke during the public hearing.
“This is a little over the city’s reach,” said Mitch Elke of Dassel, who owns The Outpost store on the north end of main street. While he doesn’t like smoking himself, Elke said he thought such legislation was better left to the state or federal government.
“I applaud the intent, but the fact of the matter is, it does matter about the economy,” said Rick Beecroft, general manager of the Speedway East convenience store. “We as a town have driven a lot of business to other towns. If you pass this ordinance, you are forcing people to leave town, you are forcing them to go somewhere else.”
And they won’t be leaving just to buy tobacco products or e-cigarettes, Beecroft said, but other products, as well.
But Brett Nelson, a health educator with Meeker, McLeod, Sibley Community Health Services, said raising the tobacco age to 21 was an “opportunity to make a true, positive difference in the Litchfield community.”
Dr. Janell Hawick of Litchfield said she sees tobacco’s influence on people’s health every day, in the form of cancer, heart disease and lung disease, and that the vast majority of the patients she sees started smoking in their early teens.
“In spite of multiple attempts, they have been unable to quit,” Hawick said. “Nicotine is such a highly addictive substance.”
For their part, Council members all expressed their support for reducing smoking and the availability of tobacco and e-cigarette products. But most expressed concern about hurting local businesses.
“We should all be very concerned about the dramatic increase of e-cigarette use,” at-large Council Ron Dingmann said. “How do we (keep) our youth from starting this addiction along with treating our business community fairly?”
Dingmann explained that he’d conducted a small experiment of his own, going online to “shop” for tobacco and vaping products, finding little difficulty in placing an order and receiving the product in just days.
“How do we solve that issue?” he asked, and then added, “I believe the Tobacco 21 ordinance is nothing more than a feel-good ordinance.”
Councilor Sara Miller, a Meeker County deputy, said she understood arguments on both sides, but as a D.A.R.E. officer-instructor she believed in the importance of teaching youth the dangers of addictive drugs such as cigarettes and e-cigarettes, and of restricting their access to such products.
“People do need to take a stand,” Miller said, becoming emotional as she said, “I’ve been affected by cancer death.”
Councilor Eric Mathwig, a retired State Patrol officer, said that, “If it was up to me, I would make a motion that we completely ban the sale in the city of Litchfield all together.”
Mathwig added that he thought the ordinance needed more teeth in terms of penalties for violators – both those who sold and those who purchased tobacco.
“I feel strongly about that,” he said. “If a person is caught in violation … there should be penalties involved and not just a slap on the hand.”
Mathwig offered one back-and-forth moment among several during the meeting when he offered a motion to table the ordinance for further study. In particular, he said, he was interested in finding a “different business model without tobacco in it” for retailers who sell tobacco products.
The motion died for lack of a second. Other motions were offered, rescinded, discussed and passed as councilors wrestled with the ordinance’s intended and unintended impacts, keeping city staff including Administrator David Cziok, Assistant Administrator Joyce Spreiter and City Attorney Mark Wood busy interpreting and logging the changes.
As the final vote signaled passage of the altered ordinance — with dissenting votes from Dingmann and Vern Loch Jr. — Johnson encouraged people on all sides of the issue to contact their councilor or him to express any other ideas before the second reading and final passage in two weeks.