Visitors to the splash pad at Lake Ripley should have shelter from the hot sun this summer.
Litchfield City Council approved a resolution last week to accept an offer from the Litchfield Rotary Club to construct a shade canopy on the east side of the splash pad at Memorial Park.
Litchfield Rotary has cooperated with the city on several projects at the Lake Ripley beach, including construction of the splash pad, which has proven an extremely popular summer recreation attraction since it opened two years ago.
The canopy is another element in that cooperation.
Construction of the canopy is expected to cost $16,000, according to the Rotary Club, which would cover the cost of materials and construction.
Rotary Club President Bev Mathwig and project chair Mark Nicholson, in a letter to City Administrator Dave Cziok, said the club received a quote from St. Croix Recreation in Stillwater for the canopy parts.
“…We plan to use local contractors for the installation and the concrete pad under the canopy,” the letter said. “We have funds designated for the Splashpad that will be used to cover the cost of the project.”
The canopy will be built in an open area to the east of the splash pad, near the community built playground. The structure has two poles on opposite ends of a concrete pad, to which the canopy is attached.
“It was very attractive,” Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki said of a canopy example she’d seen. She added that she thought it would meet the shade needs of people watching children at the splash pad, as well as those just relaxing at the park.
Appearing at last week’s City Council meeting, Nicholson said that – given City Council approval – the Rotary Club wants to proceed with construction as soon as weather allows in spring or early summer.
The City Council approved the plan on a 5-0 vote, with Mayor Keith Johnson absent and Councilor Eric Mathwig abstaining due to personal conflict.