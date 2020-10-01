Bio: Domestic Engineer aka Stay at home mom aka Chaos coordinator. I am married to Aaron Flemming for almost 10 years, we have five children (four boys and one girl). We have resided in Litchfield for five years, but the children have been in the school district for nine years. I currently stay at home with our children and run the household.
QUESTION 1
What are the most pressing issues for the city of Litchfield? How would you address these concerns?
A few of the most pressing issues, in my opinion are: Affordable housing, bringing in new/more businesses, and revitalizing downtown. Affordable housing being the most important factor in the future of Litchfield, I think we need to have incentives for developers to build more housing and we need better promoting to grow Litchfield economically. When you build more homes, this opens up more opportunity for economic growth.
QUESTION 2
How do you plan to be accessible to residents?
I plan to be accessible by email and phone. Any messages that I receive, I will be sure to respond to them in a reasonable timeframe. If I do not know an answer to a question, I will find the answer and let the person asking know the result.
QUESTION 3
What are your plans to keep the city of Litchfield fiscally responsible?
As a household of seven, budgeting is something that I do daily. I am big on sticking to a budget and usually keeping all parties in the know. I would apply this same mentality and skill to keeping the city fiscally responsible.
QUESTION 4
Business relies on strong city services and infrastructure, and to accomplish that, cities need a healthy tax base. How should the city consider business needs when making decisions about property taxes, fees and other revenue sources?
The City of Litchfield needs to be very transparent about what they are taxing and why. The City also needs to allow for residents’ feedback on such issues.
QUESTION 5
As an elected official, how can you improve economic development within the city to help it grow?
Continue to promote what a great city Litchfield is. Promote local businesses and make Litchfield the place to live and grow.
QUESTION 6
Anything else you would like to bring up?
If I am elected to City Council, I will only make promises I know I can keep, I will be honest and straightforward with constituents, and be transparent so that our residents will know what is happening in their city.