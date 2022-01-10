Council member committee assignments set
Litchfield City Council, during its Jan. 4, meeting approved committee and commission assignments for its members.
Individual assignments to other commissions or organizations included:
- Eric Mathwig — Airport, Planning;
- John Carlson — Community Education, Safe Routes to School;
- Darlene Kotelnicki — Heritage Preservation, Meeker County Housing, Cable Franchise Negotiations;
- Betty Allen — Library, Central Community Transit (backup), Cable Franchise Negotiations;
- Sara Miller — Chamber of Commerce;
- Ron Dingmann — Central Community Transit, Visitors Bureau;
- Mayor Keith Johnson — G.A.R. Hall.
Individual assignments to City Council standing committees included:
- Dingmann — Personnel, Finances and Infrastructure;
- Miller — Personnel;
- Johnson — Personnel, Housing;
- Mathwig —Finance and Infrastructure;
- Carlson — Finance and Infrastructure, Housing;
- Kotelnicki — Housing.
Airport expense grant agreement OK’d
The City Council approved an agreement to accept $13,000 in federal airport grant money that will go through Minnesota Department of Transportation to help cover operational expense at the Litchfield Airport.
Annual appointments approved
As is traditional, the City Council approved appointments for city attorney, engineer, weed inspector and official newspaper.
Wood & Rue law office was named city attorney, Bolton & Menk will remain city engineer, Mario Provencher was reappointed as weed inspector, and the Litchfield Independent Review was named official newspaper.