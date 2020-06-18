Litchfield City Council on Monday rejected a liquor license application submitted by the local Pizza Hut owner.
The application from Joseph Comes of Comes Investments Inc. drew limited discussion from council members. Those who did speak, however, expressed concern about the application and background check.
"I have a lot of concerns with this application," Council Member Ron Dingmann said. "I'm uncomfortable with a lot of the issues this report compiled."
Among the issues uncovered by the background check done by the Litchfield Police Department was a failed alcohol sale compliance check in April 2019 at another Pizza Hut restaurant owned by Comes in Forest Lake, Minnesota, as well as an incident at Comes' home in Clive, Iowa, that resulted in a complaint of providing alcohol to a minor and other charges.
The application also included three references of Meeker County residents, as requested. However, all three list Comes as their employer. The application states that references should not be "related to the applicant or financially interested in the premises or business. ..."