When it comes to a wellness/recreation center in Litchfield, ideas and opinions are diverse.
Litchfield City Council members spent about 30 minutes sharing their own ideas and those received from the public during a round table discussion that was part of their regular meeting Aug. 16.
City Administrator David Cziok moderated the discussion, giving each council member five minutes for an opening statement, which was then followed by a two-minute rebuttal, and finally two one-minute sessions.
The second extra comment round saw four of six members at the meeting pass – a sign, Cziok said, that the round table had achieved at least one of its stated goals of ensuring “the discussion is exhausted and no one wishes to speak any longer.”
The round table was suggested by Mayor Keith Johnson at a meeting two weeks ago, as a way to move forward on a wellness and recreation center.
Discussed for years, often as a kind of back burner or low priority issue, the wellness/recreation center took on greater immediacy when the Minnesota Legislature passed two bills earlier this year. One of them, the state bonding bill, provides a $5 million grant to the city to fund construction of a wellness center. The other allows the city to hold a referendum on a half-cent sales tax that could bring in up to $7 million to fund construction of a facility.
Language in the bonding bill grant requires the city to collaborate with Litchfield Public Schools in order to receive the funds.
Cooperation between the city and school is key, because of school leaders’ goal of replacing their current five-lane pool
But the city of Litchfield must be the driver behind a wellness/recreation center, which is why it is one of 33 items on the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan and what brought the round table discussion.
Council member Sara Miller was the first to speak on the topic — her name drawn from a box by Cziok, the method used to determine speaking order in the first two rounds. She described how as a “Facebook junkie,” she used the social media platform to invite several hundred people to a virtual event to share their ideas and opinions. The biggest takeaway, she said was that people “want some sort of pool, some sort of water” as part of the wellness center.
“Everybody I’ve talked to has been for this, for the health and wellness of the community,” Miller added later. “And giving everybody of all ages a place to go to get healthy and have the ability to have more activities with keeping a pool going.”
Every council member expressed support for a wellness center, though their visions ranged from minimal — a pool — to grandiose — a facility that included pool, basketball courts, raised walking track, and more. Some also questioned the cost of a wellness center, beyond the finances necessary to build one.
“Here is my greatest concern — and I think this is something that I’ve preached all along — it’s the operational deficit of this project,” Council member Ron Dingmann said.
Reviewing budget summaries from the city of Wadena’s recreation center illustrated his concern, Dingmann said. Built in 2015, the center’s 2021 budget, which he found online, showed an operational deficit of $183,000.
“Something happens to most of these, the newness wears off, you’re going to have people that are going to probably not get the membership after a couple of years, or they’re going to give up something else, such as maybe a golf membership,” Dingmann said. “But I truly feel that this concern can be addressed with a partnership with the school district and possibly the hospital to help us with some of this operational deficit, and I believe with that we can make this a reality.”
Council member Darlene Kotelnicki said she has been involved in many conversations and on committees regarding a pool and/or recreation center, and the “whole thing makes me flop back and forth like a fish on the bottom of a boat about supporting this project or not. The pros and the cons and the big unknowns make me nervous.”
She suggested that a lack of transparency has created significant confusion and misunderstanding about what exactly a wellness/recreation center would be.
“Basically the whole process to this point seems flawed, in my humble opinion. I’ve said that this is like the Litchfield Golf Course 2.0, I’m hearing so many different stories,” Kotelnicki said. “I can only compare it to this whole COVID situation nationally. Seriously, who do you believe anymore? This is how I feel. I’m very confused.”
She joined others in saying the city should act soon to open dialogue with other potential partners — like the school district, Meeker Memorial Hospital & Clinics, and Meeker County — to gauge interest in a facility.
“Are they interested,” she said. “Is their interest financial for construction only? Would they lease space? Are they interested in providing input in the planning process?”
Council member John Carlson shared comments he received from residents during his five-minute opening statement. Later, during a one-minute rebuttal period, he provided more of his own feelings about the need for a wellness center.
Having a son who played Division I football, Carlson said, he saw up-close the comparisons made between facilities at different colleges. He wasn’t a fan of the mindset, and yet, “it was real.”
Those comparisons, he said, are similar to what potential new residents might do when they visit and try to decide if they want to live in a city like Litchfield.
“I hate to compare it to that mindset but … people do look at that when they choose where they’re going to live,” Carlson said. “I truly believe, facility-wise, we’re pretty low, and people do look at that.”