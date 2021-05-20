It was a doggone good night for the dog owners and their canines May 17 as the Litchfield City Council approved a site for a new dog park.
The City Council had narrowed the potential site list to two during its meeting May 3. Those sites were on property west of the municipal water treatment plant on 270th Street, and just west of the city’s Street Department garage on West Fifth Street. Both properties are city-owned.
On a unanimous vote, the City Council approved the site near the water treatment plant.
Prior to the vote, some council members said they heard from a few residents who expressed concerns about the water treatment facility property. Council members Sara Miller and Eric Mathwig both said the concern they heard about that site was the potential for polluting of the city aquifer from dog waste.
From his own research, Mathwig said, he believed that as long as the land was not in a flood plain and that there was at least three feet of soil, the aquifer would not be threatened.
City Administrator David Cziok said said the aquifer from which the city draws is “city-wide” and that changing from one location to another was unlikely to impact safety.
“It really should be a non-concern for safety,” Cziok said.
Miller also said that she heard from members of a former dog park committee whose work led to creation of the dog park on the south end of town, along State Highway 22 just east of the archery range. Their only concern with that park was that it should be fenced in, Miller said, and its high visibility at an entrance of town would allow visitors to find it easily.
Current dog park committee members have said they wanted the park moved, and they preferred the water department site on 270th Street, Council member Darlene Kotelnicki said.
Advantages of the water treatment plant site, as detailed by committee members and city staff, included that the land was unused, away from homes, had room for off-street parking and had a lot of room – about 2.5 acres. Among the weaknesses of the site were its lack of water, trees and restroom facilities, as well as its lack of an existing parking lot.
Those weaknesses could be addressed as city staff takes a deeper dive into the site over the next few weeks, considering layout of various areas, such as large and small dog specific play areas, a dog run, and parking.
Cziok said city staff will bring back recommendations during a June City Council meeting.