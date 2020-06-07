While so-called virtual meetings have kept Litchfield City Council operating for more than two months, few seem to prefer them over in-person meetings.
Still, given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic’s progression, City Council members are not yet ready to return to their City Hall chambers for meetings.
Vern Loch Jr. offered a motion during the council’s June 1 meeting to continue virtual meetings for at least another two weeks, and his fellow councilors unanimously approved.
It was the only formal vote taken during a discussion of a wide range of pandemic-related topics Monday.
Included in the discussion was city administrative staff’s preparations for opening City Hall to outside traffic.
No date has been set for a reopening, City Adminisrator David Cziok said, but “we’re ordering masks and preparing for more public engagement here shortly.”
In the meantime, Cziok said, staff receives regular reminders about working in small teams and maintaining social distance.
“We’re a small organization,” he said, and it would not take many staff members getting sick to “significantly impact” city operations.
Cziok said some cities have given consideration to allowing council members to choose whether they wanted to be in chamber, or to join meetings virtually. But he did not view that as an equitable option.
“We really need to go all in or not at all,” Cziok said. “(We) don’t want a free-for-all.”
Meeting virtually “is much harer to to … than doing business in person,” he added, but safety of staff and the public should remain the key consideration in City Council actions.
While the council could decide to resume in-person meetings, the logistics of social distancing in the chambers at City Hall could make some meetings a challenge. With seven members of the City Council and a few staff, distancing could be difficult.
Adding a few observers from the public “… is where my comfort level starts to tip,” he said.
As Gov. Tim Walz continues with a phased reopening approach, however, it seems that a return to council chambers could come soon, as some council members have expressed a desire to get back to something closer to business as usual.
On Friday, Walz issued an executive order that will allow gradual reopening of indoor dining, gyms and entertainment venues.
The plan, which goes into effect Wednesday, June 10, allows:
- restaurants to begin offering indoor dining while maintaining social distancing, requiring reservations and seating no more than 50 percent occupancy;
- indoor social gatherings of 10 people or fewer, and outdoor social gatherings of 25 people or fewer;
- gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, and martial arts open at 25 percent capacity;
- recreational indoor entertainment venues, such as bowling alleys, arcades and museums can open at 25 percent capacity;
- personal services such as salons, tattoo parlors and barbershops can increase occupancy rates to 50 percent with reservations required;
- churches can increase occupancy to 50 percent (from 25 percent);
- outdoor entertainment venues, such as sporting events, concerts and theaters can open at 25 percent capacity.