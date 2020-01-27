Litchfield City Council continues to wrestle with a new smoking ordinance.
But it appears closer than ever before to a resolution that will increase the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21 years old, despite the fact that the first reading of an updated ordinance was pulled after members offered two amendments following the required public hearing and discussion.
Though the ordinance could have gone forward to a second reading – and final approval – with the approved amendments, City Administrator David Cziok suggested the Council instead let staff make all changes and then have a “clean” ordinance submitted for consideration.
“I wasn’t aware of the breadth of the changes Council wanted to make tonight,” Cziok said. “I would suggest at this stage that you continue the public hearing (to another meeting). This is going to delay everything by two weeks … but I’m a little apprehensive where we go the same pathway” of previous tobacco ordinance efforts.
The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance on a 4-3 vote in September, only to reverse course and unanimously reject it when the second reading came two weeks later, after several Council members said they felt they’d not had enough time to consider the ordinance’s impacts.
A workshop session to hash out changes followed in November, and a new draft received approval on a 5-2 vote in November, setting the stage for another public hearing and first reading of the revised ordinance.
Of course, one other thing happened between that November meeting and last week’s public hearing on Litchfield municipal ordinance. President Trump signed legislation on Dec. 20 raising the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products to 21, making it illegal for any retail to sell any tobacco product— including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone younger than 21.
There remain some questions, however, as to how the federal law will be or has been implemented and enforced.
And that’s where the Litchfield City Council picked up Jan. 21. Two convenience store representatives whose stores sell tobacco products spoke during the public hearing, asking the Council to alter the proposed ordinance. Meanwhile, four supporters spoke in favor of the ordinance as proposed.
“We know a lot has changed in the past month at the federal level,” said Liz Heimer, a representative of the American Lung Association, who said was speaking on behalf of Brett Nelson, a public health educator with Meeker McLeod Sibley Public Health. “But I want to encourage you to continue to move forward with this ordinance. Why still do this? We know it’s good housekeeping practice for local ordinances to reflect (federal) law. Thanks for doing your due diligence.”
Rick Beecroft, a Litchfield resident and manager at Speedway convenience stores, said he applauded the federal government’s work to raise the tobacco purchase age. But he disagreed with two portions of the proposed Litchfield ordinance that restricted the age of those who sell tobacco and cigar product packaging and pricing.
In the end, the City Council voted to approve two amendments – one that removed the minimum age for selling tobacco products and the other eliminating cigar restrictions.
Those amendments will be part of the “clean” ordinance that comes back to the City Council as part of the continue public hearing on Feb. 3. At that time, the Council is expected to approve the first reading.