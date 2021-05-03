Downtown Litchfield will come alive with music on Thursday nights this summer.
Litchfield Downtown Council, in cooperation with the city, plans a diverse slate of live music performances for Central Park this summer, part of the nonprofit organization’s continuing effort to bring attention and activity to the city’s historic downtown.
The summer concerts will be part of “Thriving Thursdays,” during which the Downtown Council plans pop-up shops in some downtown storefronts, and retailers will be open until 6:30 p.m.
“Do you remember our music in Central Park?” Darlene Kotelnicki of Litchfield Downtown Council asked rhetorically. “Well, we have a summer of music planned. There is something for everyone.”
The concerts will begin at 7 p.m., and a different act will perform every Thursday from June through August, except July 8, when the Downtown Council encourages people to attend Watercade events, and Aug. 5 when the Meeker County Fair is running at the fairgrounds in Litchfield.
The musical lineup includes:
- June 3 — Johnny Cash Tribute show by Mitchell Hall and The Tennessee Trio;
- June 10 — Terry Shaw, who will play a selection of songs from the 1950s and 1960s;
- June 17 — Swinging Country a classic country group;
- June 24 — Tim and Mary Nelson and Friends, who will perform Broadway tunes;
- July 1 — Everett Simpson Band, who will take listeners on a musical journey down the Mississipi River from Brainerd to New Orleans, including children’s songs;
- July 8 — Watercade;
- July 15 — Pill Poppers, a women’s quartet who perform songs from the 1960s;
- July 22 — Mathew Lease, performing easy listening songs from the 1970s;
- July 29 — Sarah Dollerschell & Daughters, with a fun, interactive evening of children’s music;
- Aug. 5 — Meeker County Fair;
- Aug. 12 — John Beck duo, performing country favorites;
- Aug. 19 — MTVs, a group performing music from the 1980s and 1990s;
- Aug. 26 — Tim Cook Band, with popular rock music from the 1960s and 1970s.
Along with music, each will will feature beverages, snacks or food for sale by one nonprofit group each week.
“Bring a chair and enjoy an evening of music in Litchfield’s Central Park,” Kotelnicki said.