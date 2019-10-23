Every Halloween night, youth around the world take action to fight local hunger and poverty by participating in Free the Children’s We Scare Hunger campaign.
Litchfield Middle School and High School students involved in FCCLA will take part in this effort again this year, helping to spread the message about donating to the Meeker County Food Shelf.
Students will visit homes in Litchfield from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 31, for their We Scare Hunger campaign. They will collect food or monetary donations.
Students will leave an envelope addressed to the Meeker County Food Shelf at each house. Residents can make any size donation and mail it or drop it off at the food shelf.
The staff at the Meeker County Food Shelf told the students that while they appreciate donated food items, monetary donations are especially useful because the food shelf can purchase a greater amount of food at a lower cost. The food shelf can take a $20 cash donation and purchase $60 worth of food from agencies such as Second Harvest.
