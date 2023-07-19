Bicycle repair station

Anton Cox collaborated with the city of Litchfield, Boy Scout Troop 353 members and his father and grandfather to plan and build a bicycle repair station on the west end of the city campground at Lake Ripley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

The loop around Lake Ripley that attracts so many walkers, runners and bicyclists has a new amenity that will be useful to cyclists, especially those having trouble with their ride.

A new bike repair station went into service in early June on the west end of the city campground on the south end of the lake — the product of the planning and labor of Anton Cox.

Tags