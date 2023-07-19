The loop around Lake Ripley that attracts so many walkers, runners and bicyclists has a new amenity that will be useful to cyclists, especially those having trouble with their ride.
A new bike repair station went into service in early June on the west end of the city campground on the south end of the lake — the product of the planning and labor of Anton Cox.
A member of local Boy Scout Troop 353 built the bike repair station — with help from family and input from city officials — as part of his work toward Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting.
“It’s pretty important,” Cox, 17, said of achieving Eagle Scout. “It’s something I’ve worked on for a while now, something I’ve looked forward to for … since I joined Scouts.”
He still has some work to do, including going before a board of review whose members will ask him questions about his Scouting experience and knowledge, to determine his fitness for the rank.
But building the repair station was his Eagle Scout project, a significant requirement of achieving the rank, which sees a Boy Scout who meets other qualifications conceive, plan, organize and complete a project beneficial to the community that demonstrates his leadership qualities.
Part of what attracted Cox to Scouting in the first place, and what has kept him active in the organization since, is the outdoor activities such as camping and hiking it offers to members. So it made sense that he would seek an Eagle Scout project related to the outdoors.
His first thought was to create new signage for the Litchfield Nature Center at Youngstrom Woods, southwest of Litchfield, a spot he’s spent plenty of time exploring. But he’d run across another project idea a few years ago, one done by a Boy Scout in northern Minnesota, that kept coming back to him. The nephew of a friend of his mother had built a bike repair station.
“We went and looked at it, and it’s just been floating in the back of my mind for a project ever since then,” Cox said. “We thought it would be something good to have here.”
He eventually brought the idea to Litchfield City Administrator Dave Cziok. After consulting with Cziok and Public Works Director Mario Provencher on a location, Cox brought his plan to a City Council meeting last October.
During that meeting, Cox told Council members the station which includes wrenches and other repair tools, as well as a hand pump to inflate tires, would cost about $1,200 and that he already had begun raising monetary and in-kind donations toward its installation. He suggested the repair station might be best in Memorial Park or somewhere near the city campground.
“I sat there and talked about plans for this, where we could put it and costs for it all,” Cox recounted. “And they approved it there.
“Dave Cziok, he was a really big help,” Cox said last week as he showed off the repair station. “He set up a meeting with Mario Provencher and we looked at a good place to put it, and we decided right behind me here.”
Cox credited his father and grandfather for their help in the planning and construction of the repair station. His grandfather, Robert Cox, “has been working with concrete his whole life,” and that experience was key in creating the base for the station. Meanwhile, his father, Tim, helped him assemble the station itself at their home north of Litchfield.
Beyond his assistance with building the bike station, though, Tim Cox has been influential in his son’s Boy Scout path, as well.
“My dad was an Eagle Scout, too,” Anton said. “And he’s always driven me to do my best in Scouts. He’s made sure I’ve stuck with it since Day 1.”
That start came in first grade, Cox said, when he entered Cub Scouts. His interest in Scout activities and the organization’s ideals has never wavered, even as other activities have conflicted and sometimes distracted him and his fellow Scouts. Troop 353’s numbers have dwindled to only about seven active members, yet Cox said it’s a good group with a scoutmaster, Jesse Knudsen, who keeps members engaged.
Cox said he was eagerly anticipating the troop’s trip to Many Point Scout Camp in northern Minnesota, as well as a possible trip to Colorado later this summer.
“I like being active, outdoors, rather than being inside,” said Cox, who will be a junior at Litchfield High School in the fall. “That’s one of the best things about Scouts. Everyone’s working together. There’s no one alone. And you know, probably my scoutmaster, he’s one of the best scoutmasters you could find.”
Beyond those fun camping trips, Cox said the Boy Scout experience, including his Eagle Scout service project, has taught him skills and mindset he’ll use throughout his life.
“Being in Boy Scouts, you learn a lot about trust and obedience,” he said. “You learn a lot of outdoor skills, but a lot of other important things too.”