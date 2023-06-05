A new chapter in life began for 114 members of Litchfield High School’s class of 2023 Saturday afternoon as the participated in commencement ceremonies in the high school gym.
“As I reflect on my time with this group of students, it’s been ups and downs and ups and downs and it’s been amazing,” Superintendent Beckie Simenson said during the ceremony. “I’ve witnessed your achievements through middle school, and through high school. I’ve seen you learn to find your way through adolescence and into adulthood.
“For me, the one word that will forever describe this group of graduates is integrity,” Simenon continued. “A person with integrity is totally honest with themselves and sees and does things that are honest. And basically it means what you see is what you get. The wonderful poet and activist Maya Angelou said this about integrity ... (P)eople will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
She told graduates that a Google search of “integrity” offered four attributes: dependability, loyalty, honest and good judgment.
“You will have to determine who you are and what you stand for,” Simenson said. “Now, it’s time to take that person that you’ve become and make the world a better place. Face adversity and challenges with integrity. Remember to always be true to yourself, and remember how you made people feel.”
The ceremony included addresses by four members of the class who achieve perfect 4.0 grade point averages — class president Grace Braaten, Kaitlyn Palmer, Olivia Holmgren and Lillia Chvatal.
In her advice to classmates, Chvatal said, “...everything will work out, because everything happens for a reason. Whether it be to make you stronger or teach you a lesson, embrace who you are. Create your own path, and don’t be afraid to be different from everyone else.”
Then, quoting from Confucius, Chvatal added, “’Wherever you go, go with all your heart.’ Take your whole being and chase your goals with passion. Faith in yourself and confidence will be strong enough to overcome all your obstacles.”