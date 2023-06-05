A new chapter in life began for 114 members of Litchfield High School’s class of 2023 Saturday afternoon as the participated in commencement ceremonies in the high school gym.

“As I reflect on my time with this group of students, it’s been ups and downs and ups and downs and it’s been amazing,” Superintendent Beckie Simenson said during the ceremony. “I’ve witnessed your achievements through middle school, and through high school. I’ve seen you learn to find your way through adolescence and into adulthood.

