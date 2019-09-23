A musical that looks into the people and history that made Litchfield great will hit the big screen Oct. 6.
A premier showing of “Litchfield is Our Home” is planned for 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Hollywood Theater in Litchfield. Tickets are $5 and concessions will be available.
“Litchfield is Our Home” was written by former Litchfield resident Tim Nelson, and was performed as part of Litchfield 150th anniversary observations this past summer. Those performances were video recorded, and the edited version will be shown.
The musical features 10 original songs written by Nelson, with lyrics highlighting farmers, homemakers, movie stars, teachers and many more people from Litchfield’s past. Herb Chilstrom, former bishop of the Lutheran Church of America, even makes a surprise appearance.
In addition to the big screen showings, a recording of “Litchfield is Our Home” will be available on DVD for a $10 purchase price before and after the show.