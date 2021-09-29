Dean Krug doesn’t know how many steps he’s taken during the past 40 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Or how many miles he’s covered.
He kept track of his steps for a brief time, Krug said, when his sister gave him a pedometer as a Christmas gift. But the counting — which he thinks was around 30,000 steps a day — didn’t last long. Krug just wasn’t that interested in it.
What Krug does know, though — thanks to an internet search — is that when he became a letter carrier, the price of a first-class postage stamp was 20 cents. A Big Mac cost $2.59, a gallon of gas was $1.22, and Ronald Reagan was the 40th president of the United States.
“You look back at things like that and it’s … 40 years is a long time,” Krug, 63, said. “Things have changed. A lot.”
Not that he was ever all that concerned with change. When the changes came, Krug said, he always did his best to just roll with the punches. His was a pretty good job. At least good for someone like him who could not imagine spending an eight-hour shift inside every day.
He enjoys getting outside. And as a letter carrier delivering mail to most of the southern section of Litchfield and the downtown business district for the past few decades, there was plenty of that.
But that all will end Oct. 1. That’s Krug’s official retirement day.
He knew the day was coming; he’d decided early this year that 40 years was enough. But his schedule changed a bit when he experienced some health troubles in late August that caused him to step away and use some of his accrued time off.
People noticed, some wondering if Krug had taken early retirement. Others were concerned about his well-being.
That’s not surprising either, given Krug’s popularity with those along his route — an admiration built not just through length of service but his steady and kind service, sometimes delivered with a good-natured wisecrack or two. That popularity led to Krug being chosen to serve as grand marshal of the Watercade Grande Day parade this past July.
“You know, you’ve watched children grow up,” Krug said. “You watched trees grow big when they plant them. You’ve seen people come and go, and people have been so kind to me over the years.”
He started out as a part-time carrier, hired by then-Postmaster Helen Olson in 1981. He worked for three other postmasters during his tenure — Warren McQuay, Steve Hendrickson and current Postmaster Brenda Johanneck.
As a part-time postal employee for the first six or seven years, Krug was guaranteed two hours per week, and then tried to fill in for any regulars who took a day off. He stuck with the part-time gig because he enjoyed the work and the people.
Olson, he said, was “a very nice lady, very professional, and kind of took a chance on a 27-year-old kid.”
Krug also recalled regulars, or “old-timers” as he referred to them, like Dale Rick, Tom Katlack, Leroy Peterson, and Gene Hanson, who were more than halfway through their long careers, being patient with a “young whippersnapper” who had to learn the ins and outs of the postal service “game.”
As the new guy, Krug also had the distinction of handling the important duty of going to the bakery — then located in the current RE/MAX building on North Sibley Avenue.
“They would shag me over there with their little money fund, and I had to have a certain order of donuts for their break in the morning,” Krug said.
These days, Krug is the “old-timer” and he’s seen many changes in the past four decades. And not just in the way the U.S. Postal Service operates. Visiting people’s homes to drop letters and packages in the mailbox or doorstep sort of makes one a friend of the family.
“People leave the water in the summertime, they send you a card at Christmas, and it’s nice of them to check up on me and for me to check up on them, because you gain a little bit of friendship coming by every day.”
Building those friendships was part of what kept Krug happy in his job, even during big transitions in his workplace.
“Things have changed over my career so much,” Krug said. “From 1981 to today, they come in such slow increments that you really don’t notice it, you just kind of accept it. And it gets closer and closer to where we’re at today.”
Many of the postal changes, he said, are due to technology and automation. Where the daily sorting of mail used to take up to seven people in the morning, it now takes only three.
And for many years, letter carriers walked from the time they left the post office in the morning until they returned with empty bags in the evening. They stopped at relay boxes along the route to pick up more mail for delivery. These days, each carrier has their own vehicle and drives to their specific routes.
“And there were no cell phones back then,” Krug said. “You know, no way to communicate unless you went to a person’s house and asked to use the telephone.”
Krug admitted that he wasn’t a big fan of having his own vehicle when he first got it, but with the rise in internet shopping, packages have increased.
“I was used to walking, and driving a truck around just seemed like it was a waste of time,” he said. “We used to have, like, five ‘outsides’ … packages I couldn’t carry, so I’d give them to a driver. Now, with my truck, we maybe have 30, 40, 50 a day like that.”
The many changes in the postal service did not change Krug’s enjoyment of his job, however. There were difficult days, sure, but he says that even the snow, cold and rain were not enough to encourage him to look elsewhere for a career.
“You hoped your day off is during the snowstorm, maybe,” Krug said with a smile. “And you hope you get your day off on a rainy day. But you don’t all the time, of course, so everyone’s pretty thick-skinned about putting up with the weather.”
As he looks to retirement, Krug said, he has no big plans. He’ll spend a little more time with his stamp collection, and he’ll tinker in his garage, making birdhouses and benches. Oh, and do some cooking and baking, too, something he enjoys more than he thought he would.
“And stay out of my wife’s way,” he said of his wife, Cindy, who is still working. “We had some fun over the years, and Cindy’s put up with my moods and all my (complaining).
“But it’s been very fulfilling; it’s been very good,” he added. “I have no complaints about anything at all. It’s been cool, being outside every day, rain or shine, and — what’s the motto? Neither rain or snow or sleet? I’ve covered them all. It’s not something a lot of people get to go through, and I tell you what, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”