The historic buildings that line North Sibley Avenue in Litchfield's downtown create a conundrum for those planning reconstruction of U.S. Highway 12 next spring.
The project requires heavy equipment, significant digging and the vibrations that come with such work. Meanwhile, most of the buildings are made with materials that would be extremely difficult to replace if they were destroyed by construction.
“It’s interesting,” said Susan Granger, architectural historian and co-owner of Gemini Research. “A lot of the buildings in Litchfield are builds of a kind of a hand colored — kind of a cream color, tannish brick — that was made locally at a brickyard, (which) went out of business decades and decades ago.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation project is slated to run from May to October 2020. Along with Highway 12/Sibley Avenue, reconstruction will include East Fourth Street to East Commercial Street, the Highway 12 and Highway 22, and North Holcombe Avenue to the corner of East First Street.
The project runs through the heart of Litchfield's downtown historic district, with many of the buildings constructed in the early 1900s or before.
Before construction, a vibration specialist will go into every downtown building and conduct a detailed inspection of their condition, Granger said.
“So they’ll look and see if there are cracks or whatever,” Granger said. “They will document all that, and they’ll do the same thing after construction. So the idea is if there were any changes like a crack got bigger or something, that could ... be attributed to the construction.”
After the first survey is finished, the vibration specialist will set a vibration level that is safe for each building, she said, and a portable seismographs will be installed in the basement of each building.
“They send out a signal and the vibration company (is) monitoring them all the time,” Granger said. “If the vibration starts to approach the level that has been set as being the safe level, an alarm goes off or a signal sent, and that will stop construction ... and figure out what to do. Maybe they’ll change methods, maybe they’ll get a smaller piece of equipment, or maybe they’ll back off little ways, and then they’ll start up the construction again.”
The vibration monitoring process will go on during all of the construction on main street to ensure the buildings are not subjected to unwanted levels of vibration, Granger said.
The construction project involves reconstructing roads, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Other minor work includes a new traffic light at the intersection of Third Street and Highway 12, new sanitary sewer and water utilities, and the installation of 16 single acorn lights along the road.
Vince Forystek, the owner of Highlander Center Laundry, said the project somewhat concerns him. He doesn’t want his 24-hour laundromat to close during the construction.
“I’m right on the edge of this,” Forystek said. “If you think where the laundromat is, Holcombe is in front of me. So I’m going to guess (MnDOT) will probably bring water from another source (to) tap into my main line there.”
Chuck DeWolf, Litchfield city engineer, said the city contractor is required to maintain water and sanitary sewer service to the adjacent properties during construction.
“There may be a water shut down at times for a short duration,” DeWolf said. “But those are coordinated ahead of time with the impacted properties.”
Alan Setrum, a construction supervisor, said the contract requires a flow of customers to businesses during construction, so MnDOT is providing sidewalk access to people.
Furthermore, Mandi Lighthizer-Schmidt, director of public engagement for MnDOT, encouraged business owners to talk to their customers regarding this project, ensuring everything runs smoothly for them.
“The main message is that Litchfield will be open for business during construction,” Lighthizer-Schmidt said. “MnDOT will work hard with businesses to minimize impacts and get customers safely to their businesses. While it might seem like we are far away from the start of construction, it is around the corner and it’s not too soon to start thinking and working.”