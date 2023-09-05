Litchfield and Optimist Park were going to be part of state amateur baseball history this summer no matter what.
As one of three host sites, along with Delano and Dassel, Litchfield would be part of Minnesota Baseball Association’s 100th state tournament. That might have been history enough for a ballpark in its first experience as an official host site.
But by the time the town team baseball extravaganza wrapped up with the Class C championship game Monday afternoon in Delano there was even more history to consider.
The Maple Lake Lakers topped the Bird Island Bullfrogs 6-4 for the state championship, the last of a slate of 47 games played in Class C. A day earlier, Air Freight Unlimited beat Shakopee 4-2 in the Class B final at Dassel’s Saints Field, the 31st game played in that division.
Monday’s Class C championship game drew a single-day crowd of 1,909 to Delano Municipal Ballpark, the biggest crowd for a single day since 1996, according to the Minnesota Baseball Association. And that was just part of the attendance story. Prior to the big Labor Day crowd, the tournament saw 26,098 fans pass through the gates at the three host ballparks, the sixth-highest total in the MBA’s 100-year history.
This year’s final attendance for games played in Litchfield, Delano, Dassel and Waconia was 28,007, the most since 1953 when the tournament in New Ulm drew 31,031. The all-time attendance record was set in 1950 when 35,318 attended games in St. Cloud.
Litchfield’s only other state tournament experience came in 2016, when Optimist Park played a supporting role to primary hosts Dassel and Hutchinson. That year saw attendance of 15,506 between the three sites.
The throngs who attended this year’s tournament saw some good, edge-of-your-seat baseball, too.
Of the 78 state tournament games in the two classes, 29 were decided by two runs or fewer. That’s nearly 40 percent of games that could have turned out differently with a couple swings of the bat.
Fans who filled the grandstand and the shaded berms at Optimist Park saw their fair share of diamond drama, with nine two-run games played in Litchfield.
Optimist Park played host to 24 state tournament games, including two quarterfinal and one semifinal game in Class C, as well as two Class B quarterfinals this past weekend.
Class B’s state champion Air Freight Unlimited played twice at Optimist Park, in the Round of 16 Aug. 26 and again in the quarterfinals Saturday. Class C runner-up Bird Island — managed by Litchfield native Mike Nagel — also played twice at the Litchfield ballpark, both games this past Sunday — a 3-0 win over St. Martin in the quarterfinals and a 7-1 win over Buckman in the semifinals.
And while the games themselves were the thing that drew headlines, the behind-the-scenes work of a cast of hundreds made it all possible. Litchfield Baseball Association President Brian Jones, who served as chairman for the local state tournament organization, said that three weekends of baseball required about 500 volunteer time slots be filled. Workers covered all manner of duties, from ticket taking to concession sales to groundskeeping.
Jones expressed his appreciation for those who made the local effort possible mid-tournament.
“That’s probably been the highlight is the community stepped up,” he said during the tournament’s second weekend of games. “We’ve had a lot of support, and that’s what it takes for an event like this.”
A history-making event at that.