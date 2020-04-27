Home values in Litchfield jumped by an average of 15 percent for 2020, a rate that the Meeker County Assessor’s Office said gets the city to state mandated valuation levels.
The property value discussion came as part of the Litchfield City Council’s board of review function at the beginning of the April 20 regular meeting.
County Assessor Lee Schroeder and appraiser Travis Scoblic presented their property valuation recommendations and explanation of the increase.
Litchfield’s property valuation average stood at about 82 percent of the average sale price of homes during 2019, Schroeder said. Meanwhile, the state requires that values be between 90 and 105 percent of property sale prices.
The ratios were based on 60 qualified sales in the city in 2019, according to Scoblic.
Increasing property values by 15 percent pushed the average to about 95 percent, Scoblic said, which was an acceptable level according to state requirements.
“There were some pretty decent increases depending on how much your property was valued at to begin with,” Schroeder said.
Councilor Vern Loch Jr. wondered how the city’s average valuation could have been only 84 percent of the average sales price, and whether it had anything to do with the city’s “need for housing.”
“Everything is based on sales,” Schroeder said, adding that the assessor’s office performed a study at the end of last year to help determine what created the gap. That study had not been done for a couple of years, he said, because the city’s valuations were at 99 percent of sales prices, “which is about what you want.”
Litchfield was not the only municipality in Meeker County to experience a property value bump. Eden Valley saw its average valuation jump by 35 percent, and Grove City’s average rose 30 percent. Dassel saw a 20 percent increase, while Kingston saw a 15 percent bump. Cosmos and Darwin both saw average increases of 10 percent.
Nine Litchfield property owners challenged their valuations, and all were brought to the City Council’s board of review. The properties and valuations:
- Dave and Misty Marotte, 830 Cottonwood Ave., saw their value rise from 272,700 in 2019 to $300,200 in 2020.
- Steve and Mary Black, 813 S. Hubbard Ave., saw a jump from $208,700 to $248,600.
- Ronald and Tammy Schmitz, 713 S. Miller Ave., property increased from $112,800 to $141,600.
- Alex and Arlene Howanski, 1002 S. Holcombe Ave., $106,200 to $114,300.
- Gaylen Heacock, 1009 S. Marshall Ave., $272,400 to $301,500.
- Wesley and Lynette Holmgren, 20 W. Ninth St., $439,200 to $484,300.
- Kelly and Janet Mankenberg, 416 N. Swift Ave., $116,000 to $125,700.
- Ricky Gish, 339 E. Second St., $77,100 to $84,600.
- Lake Ripley Properties, 1205 S. Sibley Ave., $1,057,800 stayed the same.
Scoblic said he had been to all but two of the nine properties within the past five years The two he had not seen, both of which had higher than 15 percent increase in valuation, had improvements since the last time he reviewed them.
The assessor’s office recommended none of the valuations be changed, and the City Council approved them as presented. The assessments now will go to the Meeker County Board for final review and approval in June.