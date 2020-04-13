There was no football game Friday night, but the lights at Litchfield High School football field lit up the sky.
The same was true over at Optimist Park, where there was no baseball game, but the field was illuminated.
The scoreboards at both venues offered hints about the occasion, prominently displaying “2020” in time and score or statistics lines.
The lights will be turned on each Friday through Memorial Day weekend to support the class of 2020, as well as other students, staff and community as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to high school activities director Justin Brown said.
#BeTheLightMN was started by John Millea, a media specialist with the Minnesota State High School League. Since he first suggested it, more than 150 schools throughout the state ave joined the movement. The movement actually started March 24 at Dumas High School in Texas, according to Millea, and Dumas challenged other schools in the state to do the same. It has now spread nationwide.
Centennial High School in St. Paul was the first school in Minnesota to turn its lights on back on March 30. Millea tweeted about it and encouraged others to join in.
Some schools will keep the lights on for 20 minutes like Hutchinson and some schools will keep them on for an hour.
Litchfield got more creative with its efforts and kept the lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds recognition of this year’s graduating class. Tartan High School, for example, will light theirs for 622 seconds, as they are part of the 622 school district. They will also light them at 8:20 p.m. – 20:20 military time, according to the Pioneer Press.
As of Monday, the number of schools participating is 150, and it’s growing by the day. All of it started on social media and the is another example of how social media can bring these sort of things together so quickly.
“Social media is such a powerful tool to share the positives during an unprecedented time,” Brown said. “This was really a push by John Millea at the Minnesota State High School League and he has kept track of all of the schools who are participating. How the information has been shared across Minnesota and all over the country in a few days is incredible. It really shows the power of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.”