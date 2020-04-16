A lengthy debate over a teacher’s request for a leave of absence ended Monday with a divided Litchfield School Board deciding to reject the leave.
The 4-2 decision was the latest in an ongoing saga for the board, which two weeks prior accepted a resignation from Rose Lendt, a Title I teacher at Lake Ripley Elementary School.
However, as the board learned Monday during its meeting conducted via video conference, there was no formal written resignation from Lendt, which created a disagreement between the teacher and administration about how to proceed when Lendt then requested the leave of absence.
Superintendent Beckie Simenson told the board that she and Lake Ripley Principal Chris Olson both received verbal resignations from Lendt, who announced her plans to work for Education Minnesota, the state’s teachers union. However, after Simenson brought that resignation to the board on March 30 and it received unanimous approval, “now she’s asking for a (two-year) leave of absence to work for Ed Minnesota,” Simenson said.
Though the Title I position has been filled, Simenson said, the district could offer Lendt another teaching position in the district, as there is no requirement for an employee to receive their exact job when coming back from a leave. Simenson said that, if a leave was not granted, she would give Lendt until April 17 for a final decision on moving forward.
“We need to rescind her resignation and make a decision on leave of absence,” board chairman Darrin Anderson explained.
The back-and-forth drew multiple pointed questions from several board members.
“If we don’t have a letter of resignation, did we do the wrong thing the last time?” board member Marica Provencher asked.
Simenson said she thought “to get things moving,” she was doing the right thing by bringing the verbal resignation forward at the previous board meeting.
“I think we made a mistake,” board member Greg Mathews said. “We probably should have had something in writing. I don’t blame the administration. Technically, we probably should have had something in writing.”
Board member David Huhner expressed disappointment, because “once again we were given something at the meeting and we had to vote on it,” rather than advance notice and time to research the topic.
Board member Chase Groskreutz offered similar frustration, saying that he didn’t understand why the personnel matter continues to come back to the board, adding, “I think the drama needs to end.”
Simenson said she accepted the verbal resignation “in good faith,” and brought it to the board, but “it’s clear I should not have done that.”
“Why did we take a verbal one last time?” Groskreutz said. “Why are we doing this over and over?”
Based on the confusion over the process to this point, Huhner said he did not want to act on anything, be it resignation or leave, without having something in writing. With that in mind — after the majority of the board voted 4-2 to rescind the resignation — Huhner moved to table the leave of absence request, a motion that failed on a 4-2 vote, with Huhner and Groskreutz in favor.
That was followed immediately by a motion from Julie Pennertz to reject Lendt’s leave request, and a 4-2 vote — with Huhner and Groskreutz dissenting.