Litchfield School District is working on addressing the food service needs of students, even as classes have been canceled for the foreseeable future.
The issue comes after the district canceled classes Monday until March 20, in response to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout Minnesota.
“With the governor’s orders — school being closed — and the district anticipating being closed for a potentially long period of time, schools are still required to give meals,” Business Manager Jesse Johnson said about the Dragon Curbside to Go program the district will implement tomorrow morning.
The program will offer free meals to students ages 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 18 to 20, at the Litchfield High School parking lot outside Door 14.
“Please note that meals will not be served over spring break,” Superintendent Beckie Simenson wrote in a letter to parents explaining that the food service program is in response to school closure.
Simenson said that in case of extended school closure beyond March 27, Litchfield Schools plan to continue the food service to students.
“Additional pick up locations will be announced at that time as well as a plan to address the needs of our rural students,” Simenson said. “In addition, to meet the needs of our families, we will be sending a food service survey on Friday, March 20.”
Johnson said that the survey results will help the district make Dragon Curbside to Go program more effective and efficient in reaching all students, and for other logistical and administrative purposes.