The Litchfield Spitfire Special Olympics basketball program recently wrapped up its season with a final practice and picture night.
Coached by Malinda and Thad Larson, and Alex and Megan Carlson, the team includes both adults and students in the Litchfield School District. The team meets once a week for practices and games.
Founded about a decade ago, the Spitfire program includes bowling in the fall, basketball in winter and track and field in spring.
"It's fun," Alex Carlson said. "This group is pretty much made up of beyond-high school-age community members and participants. It's been a lot of fun."
The Litchfield Spitfire program has seen tremendous growth in the past 10 years, Carlson said, growing from about six or eight participants the first year to more than 50 this year. The team has participated in state Special Olympics tournaments in some past years.
The program came to a standstill during the pandemic year of 2020-2021, Carlson said, but it has rebounded since.