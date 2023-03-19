Spitfire team photo

Litchfield Spitfire participants, volunteers and coaches gathered for a group photo on their last night of practice at Wagner Elementary School.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Litchfield Spitfire Special Olympics basketball program recently wrapped up its season with a final practice and picture night.

Coached by Malinda and Thad Larson, and Alex and Megan Carlson, the team includes both adults and students in the Litchfield School District. The team meets once a week for practices and games.

