One of the Litchfield teenagers injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday, June 5, has died.
Dylan Falling, 16, suffered critical injuries when his vehicle collided with one driven by Dennis Plamann, 34, at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 24 and 675th Avenue.
Falling was trapped in his vehicle and extricated by fire and rescue personnel. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link helicopter with critical injuries. He died Wednesday at HCMC.
Plamann was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.
Daniel "Winky" Estrada, 16, of Watkins, who was a passenger in Falling's vehicle, was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.
Meeker County Sheriff's deputies, Litchfield Fire, Litchfield Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene, according to the sheriff's news release. The accident investigation is ongoing, but alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the release said.