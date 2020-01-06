Litchfield Fire Department responded to a Sunday morning report of fire at the local Walmart.
Fire Chief Greg Gilbertson said the incident involved an electrical short circuit in the meat department, which sparked and smoked, but firefighters determined that there was no fire.
“We took it apart and got down and found where the short circuit was and disconnected it.” Gilbertson said. “We didn’t have to use anything to put fire out, just a little smoke, a little smoldering,”
Casey Staheli, Walmart media relations person, said, “We’re grateful no customers or associates were injured,” and that there were no evacuations necessary.