So, all that great stuff you had in Litchfield’s citywide garage sale this past weekend didn’t go?
And you’re thinking it might never go?
The city of Litchfield has an event for that. Make all those “priceless” (we won’t call them junk) items disappear during the Citywide Cleanup Day Saturday.
City residents can bring items to the cleanup from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Litchfield Civic Arena.
Residents are encouraged to survey their property and recognize their individual needs to recycle or dispose for cleanup day. Recycling loads can line up on North Armstrong Avenue, facing north to 10th Street, and 10th Street facing east from U.S. Highway 12 to Armstrong Avenue.
City Council members will be at the intersection of North Armstrong and 10th Street to assess loads and collect fees. A $25 fee will be charged for all loads, with minimum fee covering one television and computer monitor and one mattress or box spring. A $5 fee will be charged for each additional TV or computer monitor or extra mattress or box spring.
A valid driver’s license or recent Litchfield Utility bill will be required to prove residency and participation in the drop-off. After loads have been assessed and fees paid, vehicles will proceed to the Civic Arena parking lot where Waste Management will collect the loads, and participants are asked to assist with unloading their things.
Paint, tires and hazardous waste will not be permitted at the drop-off, and no material can be brought to the Civic Arena prior to the event.
Additional information about the Citywide Cleanup Day can be found on the city website at www.ci.litchfield.mn.us, or by calling 320-693-7201.