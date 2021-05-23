Litchfield High School saw 116 seniors graduate during commencement ceremonies Saturday afternoon in the high school gym.
Four members of the Class of 2021 were the event's featured speakers. Tyson Michels, senior class president, offered the welcome. Meanwhile, Hazel Chvatal, Sydney Jackman and Portia Lawrence gave addressing, recalling the past, looking at the present and taking a glimpse into the future of the class.
Litchfield Public Schools Superintendent Beckie Simenson and LHS Principal Jason Michels also spoke.
LHS Concert Choir performed "Omnia Sol" and Concert Band played "Walking to the Sky."
And then, the moment everyone came for -- students climbed steps to the stage, crossed and received their diplomas from School Board members Darrin Anderson and Greg Mathews.
See more photographic coverage of the event on Page 12.