In a scene fit for a Hollywood movie script, Litchfield city employees performed their annual duty of creating a small-town Christmas atmosphere last week.
Like elves bustling about in Santa’s workshop with a Christmas Eve deadline approaching, public utilities and public works employees spent several hours Nov. 18 stringing garland across Sibley Avenue and part of East Highway 12.
The garland has been part of Litchfield Christmas decorating for decades. And even a coronavirus pandemic could not stop the tradition of getting the garland in position ahead of Thanksgiving, so it can greet city residents and travelers alike as they enter the holiday season.
Masked workers, doing their best to socially distance, put the 25 strands of garlic across the street, on Sibley Avenue from Ninth Street to Lockerbie Street, and U.S. Highway 12/Depot Street from Sibley to Litchfield Avenue.