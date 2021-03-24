I am a fan of apocalyptic fiction.
Yup. Zombies.
My family has learned to tolerate this quirk. It seems like every zombie story starts out with an incident in a far-off place, so no one was surprised when I sent out a message about a situation in Wuhan, Hubei, China. This time my missive proved to be the bell ringer of things to come.
I knew COVID was more than a blip when the March Madness Final Four was canceled. Time stopped. That was the moment I knew COVID-19 was a big deal.
For me, the biggest change has been my work situation. Our office closed when Gov. Walz issued the stay-at-home order. I literally scanned my desk, threw a bunch of stuff in my tote and headed home. I've been here ever since.
It was an adjustment.
Beyond that, my gatherings with friends changed. I had lunch on the RiverSong Stage and visited in park shelters. I enjoyed cookouts in my friends' garage while social distancing and Zoom chats with others. I also became a serious fan of curbside service.
One of the highlights was our first in-person visit earlier this month with my Uncle Norman Johnson. He lives at Augustana Lakeside Apartments in Dassel. It had been a year since we met in-person because the facility has been closed to visitors. Norman received the COVID vaccines in January. Cassia, the parent company of Augustana Lakeside, extended vaccinations to residents' family members, so we were able to receive the Pfizer vaccines earlier this year. It was a wonderful gift.
IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Curious to know how the COVID-19 pandemic affected others? Here's what folks had to say on social media.
“I loved having the family at home and reconnecting, quality time.” — Robin Hoffmann
“It really hasn't.” — Braden Siltala
“I’ve watched while people who are frustrated turn on their neighbors and friends. This situation has caused rabid division in families, communities and our country. While we scream for rights and fair treatment for one class of people, we mock and distain those of another group who dare to hold a different opinion. I mourn the loss of civility, respect and freedom.” — Cheryl VanOrt
Assisted living and care facilities were hit hard with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Nancy Rose reported they had to work harder to keep residents' spirits up. “We don't shut down even during the power outage years ago,” she said. “My husband farms, so life continues. (My) cousin blocked me on Facebook because of (my) opinion on masks. (A) friend blocks me because of other people's hate toward Asians and wouldn't talk with me about it.” — Nancy Rose
“We purchased the company my husband was working for. Our officially starting date was March 1, 2020. Than the shut downs happened and everything went on pause. Thankfully we were able to stay afloat. Purchasing a new business is scary, running a business in a pandemic was even worse.” — Niki Settergren
“My husband and I started a concrete and masonry business May 4, 2020. We started in a very hard time with this pandemic going on. We lost a few jobs due to COVID, but we managed to stay afloat and kept going strong. It was definitely hard but we are hoping for a better season this year, and so far, it's looking great! We made it through out first season and we'll keep moving forward.” — Heather Proctor
“I lost my father John Myllykangas to this nasty virus. He was only 64 and healthy. The battle that people go through as family just to feel a little connected to their loved one is horrible. I am an registered nurse who has worked with this virus since the beginning and it stole my father. There was nothing I could do but watch. Absolutely horrible.” — Jetta Myllykangas
Jill Struthers has six children age preschool through college. This is what she learned during the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year:
- How to have fun and beat boredom.
- How to get through something as a family.
- How to make learning fun.
- Distance learning can work. My son improved two grade levels in one semester (per teacher administered tests).
- Internet can get expensive.
- I save a lot of money ordering online and staying out of stores.
- There are a lot of people who won't follow the rules — even if it's to protect those around them.
- Science + politics = @#$@
- No sick kids. No doctor visits for an entire year (amazing — has never happened before).
- Don't trust anyone to do the right thing. Be smart. Gather info, and do what you believe is best for your family.
- Social media is powerful and can be dangerous.
- Many people are afraid to experience or acknowledge change.
- Vitamin D — gotta have it.
- Pandemics are good motivation for weight loss.
- You can never spend too much time with your family.
“I loved being home with my kids more. I had COVID in September and (I'm) still dealing with long-term effects from it.” — Sarah Wallace
“I never slowed down. Never stopped working. As an owner/operator running refrigerated commodities, I could run under an emergency provision to insure grocery store warehouses kept up their inventory. Getting my own meals was a bit of a challenge at times. I did OK but I have a few friends that really didn't do well being shut in so long. Seems to me the cure was worse than the sickness for so many. Depression drug and alcohol abuse took a toll. I don't believe we should have completely shutdown at all. I think politics played a huge role in this.” — Jim Caldwell
"I work front lines in the laboratory collecting swabs and performing tests. I worked many many hours in full PPE. I spent a lot of time away from home. I continued to do my lab duties in addition to the ones COVID created. I never got COVID. I have been 'exposed' every day pretty much. My opinions of masks are controversial to some but my education and training has given me all I need to know about when to/not to mask. It angers me that healthy people had to mask up. Things will get worse once masks are eliminated and not from COVID. I have seen many lives impacted from it whether it be jobs or illness. My husband and I both kept working our normal hours (and more). It was a very stressful year and I'm hoping things even out this year.” — Bailey Glimsdal
“I never stopped working. Two promotions, bought a retirement home and moved for work.” — Jenny Krueger
“Learned people are crazy and hoard massive amounts of toilet paper, ammo shortage, increase in mental health issues, lack of social interaction the list is huge. Don't forget the masks, and the dumbing of our children by forcing them to learn online.” — Mary Bollin
“It hasn't impacted me in any real way.” — Larry Hagen
“My wife and myself are classified as essential employees. As to the virus, my wife had it but fortunately very mildly. Personally the hording of toilet paper, meat and other products in a few cases by people driving in from outside our locality and our governor dictating our daily affairs as low points. On the positive, treatment and prevention were pushed for and hopefully will work, although with nowhere to go and all the time to do it, spending more time with my family was also good.” — Manford Peterson
“I've been home two weeks short of one year. I was on a wait list for nonemergency surgery on my hip. I lost my job because I couldn't perform all necessary duties and had to call off or change shifts because of my hip. I had to stay home to ensure I didn't take unnecessary risks of getting sick, therefore postponing my chance of surgery. A year of isolation, due to four months wait for surgery and prolonged recovery time due to complications, has definitely affected me financially and mentally. It's not 100% COVID-related, but it played a huge part of my isolation. Now I have increased depression, anxiety and a string uneasiness of leaving my home.” — Gwen Kieper
“Hearing all the nonbelievers voice their opinions about fake news regarding the virus. They didn't realize how it impacted peoples lives, both financially and emotionally, losing family and friends and seeing those who survived, go through the trials of the disease. Also those who felt our governor was wrong in his decisions, only not realizing how many lives were saved by his actions. It's easy to judge when you are not walking in someone else's shoes. If he had not done anything, where would we be now? I am glad we did not have to find out! We need to thank all the medical workers for a job well done and feel blessed we are now able to get a vaccine that will hopefully calm things down so we can meet our family and friends again.” — Barb Caron
“I am a volunteer driver for the county and, except for a brief period of time last spring when routine doctor visits were discouraged, I have kept driving, wearing a mask and taking other sanitary precautions. Most of my clients showed respect to me, a senior citizen, by properly wearing masks, but I was more worried about inadvertently spreading the virus to some of my medically fragile passengers. At home, I got lots of sewing and housecleaning done, and gave away dozens of cloth masks. I am disappointed in the residents of our county who turned basic sanitation into a political statement. We lost a lot of our elders and several of my friends got really sick with this stuff. Wearing a mask and being careful was no big deal. I did not become ill and was able to deliver a lot of people who don't drive to their doctor, dentist and mental health appointments.” — Amy Wilde
“I was lucky enough to be able to work from home. I switched to picking up my groceries curbside. The fastlane shoppers at Family Fare were wonderful. I so appreciate all they’ve done in the last year!” — Jayne Piepenburg