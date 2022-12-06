1856: The first white male child born in Meeker County was Ole Hoen H. Halverson on Dec. 11, 1856, in his parents’ crude log cabin. (He died in Litchfield on June 22, 1925.)

1890: Hiram Branham was the co-owner of the Stevens and Company Bank, which failed due to some shady dealings. He was also an owner of the failed Brightwood Beach Resort on Lake Ripley. On Dec. 3, 1890, while his brother Delaney E. “Abe” Branham was visiting him, Hiram went into his bedroom and put a bullet into his chest just below his heart with a .32 revolver. The next morning, Dec. 4, he died at the age of 34. One of the officers of the bank was arrested for embezzlement and many people lost their money. Hiram’s name was taken off the list of Litchfield’s mayors.

 Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — Terry Tales” and “Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.

