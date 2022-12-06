1856: The first white male child born in Meeker County was Ole Hoen H. Halverson on Dec. 11, 1856, in his parents’ crude log cabin. (He died in Litchfield on June 22, 1925.)
1890: Hiram Branham was the co-owner of the Stevens and Company Bank, which failed due to some shady dealings. He was also an owner of the failed Brightwood Beach Resort on Lake Ripley. On Dec. 3, 1890, while his brother Delaney E. “Abe” Branham was visiting him, Hiram went into his bedroom and put a bullet into his chest just below his heart with a .32 revolver. The next morning, Dec. 4, he died at the age of 34. One of the officers of the bank was arrested for embezzlement and many people lost their money. Hiram’s name was taken off the list of Litchfield’s mayors.
1908: The Robertson Hospital, a privately owned hospital at the north corner of North Sibley and Third Street West, opened in December 1908 and closed in February 1915. It was Litchfield’s first hospital.
1911: Myron E. Baum, Litchfield ’s 21st mayor in 1900 and assistant fire chief from 1900 to 1905, owned the Litchfield House (by the Carnegie Library). Ironically, the Litchfield House had a fire Dec. 20, 1911, which put Baum out of business for a while. Myron later committed suicide by purposely drinking a cup of muriatic acid, (hydrochloric acid), and burning out his throat in 1921.
1923: In December 1923, a five-foot high cross was burned at the eastern corner of the “railroad park,” which would put the location where Burger King was. The purpose of the burning was to celebrate the induction of the 100th member into Litchfield’s chapter of the KKK. During the town’s controversy over the site of the new high school after the old one burned down, William Webster Shelp’s house on Armstrong Avenue was singled out for a burning cross on Dec. 6, 1929. (The new high school was built and dedicated in December 1930.) During the Christmas holidays in 1937, a flag with a swastika appeared on the flagpole at the new high school. Our beloved town wasn’t perfect.
1929: Litchfield citizens were treated to their first successful “talkie” at the Unique Theater on Dec. 1, 1929. It was “The Rainbow Man” starring Eddie Dowling and Frankie Darro. The admission price jumped up to 20 cents and 50 cents. By the way, “The Rainbow Man” saw the screen debut of George “Gabby” Hayes, future cowboy sidekick of Hopalong Cassidy and Roy Rogers.
1933: Two of the eight Watkins family children, Donald and Dorothy, were twins. They were born in different towns on different days of different months! Donald was born at home in Forest City on Nov. 30 just before midnight. After complications, their mother, Mabel, was rushed to the hospital in Litchfield where, on Dec. 1, 1933, the next day, and obviously the next month, Dorothy was born.
1954: The new Kohlhoff’s Super Valu, which opened in December 1954 on the lot just south of the library today (216 Marshall Ave. N.), had Litchfield’s first automatic doors. It took some doing for some of the older people to get used to them. More than one old person went flying out into the parking lot when they went to push the door open, and it swung away from their outstretched arms. I think the Kohlhoffs had to do something to slow the door’s swing down.
1958: When KLFD started broadcasting for the first time in late December 1958, it didn’t take long for us kids to come up with things that the letters stood for. The most popular was “Keep Litchfield From Dying.” I don’t know if the station has had anything to do with it, but Litchfield “ain’t dead yet.”
1961: On Dec. 30, 1961, Wayne Rayppy and his helpers were installing a new oven in Wayne’s bakery in the 200 block of North Sibley, just south of the First State Bank. Sparks from welding ignited insulation in the walls and the place went up so fast that people in the offices above them didn’t have time to grab their coats as they left. Roscoe Keller’s Barber Shop below the bakery was flooded with the firemen’s water. The fire sent the bakery back to the vacant building where Wayne had owned his other bakery and where Johnson’s Furniture had been in the 300 block of North Sibley.
1968: Our famous park candy selling man, Memorial Park caretaker, and skating rink warming house guru “Dingo” or Dingle Rangeloff died two weeks after his 70th birthday on Dec. 19, 1968.
1974: Litchfield’s well-known “5&10” store, Whalberg’s, closed in December 1974 after being at the same location at 209 Sibley Ave. N. for 50 years.
1978: On Sunday, Dec. 18, 1978, Litchfield’s grand hotel was torn down. The construction company worked quickly and around the clock and by Monday morning, there was nothing around the corner but a gaping hole. What did they do with all the construction material? It got buried in a swamp on the west shore of Lake Ripley for landfill. Including asbestos. Today the landfill is Lake Ripley’s west park.
— Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — Terry Tales” and “Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.