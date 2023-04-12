1858: The pioneers who settled Litchfield, some of whom lived in nothing more than a “dugout” in the earliest days, named this settlement “Ness” on April 5, 1858, because most of the first settlers’ home church was in Ness, Hullingdahl, Norway. But that got changed to Litchfield, of course, with the help of Mr. Litchfield’s monetary contributions to the railroad and our local churches.

1872: Frank Daggett established the News Ledger newspaper in April of 1872 in Forest City. Then the paper was moved to Litchfield, and it became the Litchfield News Ledger. The first Litchfield village council meeting was held on April 5, 1872, in the railroad’s land office, which was at the northeast corner of Sibley Avenue North and Depot Street. (Sibley Antiques.) Jesse Vawter Branham Jr. was elected the president of the council, which was the same as being elected mayor.

Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — “Terry Tales” and Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.

