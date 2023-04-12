1858: The pioneers who settled Litchfield, some of whom lived in nothing more than a “dugout” in the earliest days, named this settlement “Ness” on April 5, 1858, because most of the first settlers’ home church was in Ness, Hullingdahl, Norway. But that got changed to Litchfield, of course, with the help of Mr. Litchfield’s monetary contributions to the railroad and our local churches.
1872: Frank Daggett established the News Ledger newspaper in April of 1872 in Forest City. Then the paper was moved to Litchfield, and it became the Litchfield News Ledger. The first Litchfield village council meeting was held on April 5, 1872, in the railroad’s land office, which was at the northeast corner of Sibley Avenue North and Depot Street. (Sibley Antiques.) Jesse Vawter Branham Jr. was elected the president of the council, which was the same as being elected mayor.
1877: Minnesota had a famous grasshopper plague that devastated farmers in the mid-1870s. Minnesota’s Gov. John Pillsbury declared April 26, 1877, a statewide day of fasting and prayer. Apparently, it worked, because in the late summer of 1877, the grasshoppers left just as quickly as they had arrived. An April snowstorm damaged many of their eggs. The surviving grasshopper eggs hatched, but by August, the grasshoppers had flown away. The following year farmers had their biggest crop of wheat ever. By the way, when there was a bounty on the grasshoppers, their dead bodies were collected and buried on a lot behind the land office building, where today sits Sibley Antiques.
1884: Town character and famous watermelon grower Len “Buck Buck” Inselman was born in Forest City on April 11, 1884.
1890: In my research of the downtown buildings, I read an article in the April 5, 1890, edition of the Litchfield newspaper that a man named Vernon Brokaw had just bought a Columbia Safety bicycle. Arthur and Ernest Campbell and Jewell Fuller owned the only other two bicycles in Litchfield. They were all adults and Fuller owned a clothing store in town at that time.
1893: When the sight of drunks lying in the street, people flying out of doors, and the fighting down Sibley Avenue (and even a murder) got out of hand, a religious group in town got up in arms. They debated a town prohibition. We just had to shut all those saloons down. It took a while, but the city was finally forced into a prohibition, which began on April 22, 1893. It didn’t last long. It was over in a year in May of 1894. One man who came to town in the early 1910s, recalled how the first thing he saw while walking down Sibley Avenue was a man flying through the window of the saloon that was behind the site of Nicola’s, if you remember where that was. The city again voted to go dry in April of 1914. There was another kind of prohibition in Litchfield. The Unique Theater, at the time the only theater in town, wasn’t allowed to show movies on Sundays until April 14, 1929.
1903: President Teddy Roosevelt’s train stopped in Litchfield shortly after midnight for nine minutes in April of 1903. But, for sure, Teddy was fast asleep. Bully, bully. Then he woke up and stood in the back of the train in Willmar and gave a speech.
1910: In April of 1910, an article ran in a Litchfield newspaper announcing that the village of Litchfield had received its first vacuum cleaner. The cleaner and connections could be leased by a housekeeper for house cleaning purposes at a “moderate rental per day”. The wonderful machine could be connected to any electric light socket. And “full directions for using accompany the machine (so) that those who use it may not be left in doubt as to what connection is required for any particular work.” Will the wonders never cease?
1936: Minnesota had several drought years and, in 1936, it had gotten so bad that you could drive through weeds and sweet clover halfway across Lake Ripley from the north shore, where the golf course clubhouse is today. Some older residents remember seeing haystacks where the middle of the lake is. The lake had pretty much dried up and the deepest point of what was left was only six to eight feet deep. In the winter of 1936, there was a hard freeze and the lake “froze out.” In April of the following spring, the dead fish washed up on the shores. Hugo Esbjornsson got a loader and scooped up 40 tons of the fish. About 20 truckloads were taken to the Delbert Cleveland family farm to use as fertilizer. Mayor Leo Baumgartner contacted other towns that were seining out their shrunken and now overstocked lakes and Lake Ripley was restocked with only good fish.
1954: Wayne Rayppy had the first of his two fires in his New Bakery by the First State Bank on April 12, 1954. The fire had only shut him down for about 10 days, but the second one forced him to move down across from the park by Janousek’s. Driving home to Litchfield one night in April of 1954, another town character Harry Radunz fell asleep in his big Cadillac. He ran off the road, broke some ribs, and other bones, but was pinned in the car and died before help found him.
1960: Father Clarence R. Foley came to Litchfield in 1946 to head up St. Philip’s Church. He was a force in getting the parochial school built and was extremely proud of it. One day, in late April of 1960, he called up his old friend Patrick “P. J.” Casey, the lawyer, and asked him to come over. They walked around the school, talking about it, and what it meant to finally get it built. A few days later, on April 26, Father Foley died.
1963: In April 1963, the police department was moved to City Hall, or the Community Building, or the Opera House, as we call it again today. (And it was originally called.)
1969: In the winter of 1968, a group in town petitioned the Army for a proper military marker for Litchfield’s and the G.A.R.’s famous black man, Van Spence. Finally, in April 1969, Van got a proper marker for his grave. His wife, Missouri Jay, who had died six months after her husband, was buried beside Van along with their son, Frank Daggett Spence, who had died at 17 from “the consumption.”
— Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — “Terry Tales” and Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.