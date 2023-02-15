1856-1863: The Minnesota Legislature established Meeker County on Feb. 23, 1856, 167 years ago. The county was named in honor of Bradley Burr Meeker of Minneapolis, who was an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court from 1849 to 1853. The first settler in Meeker County was Benjamin F. Dorman, in his mid-20s. He broke ground in the Kingston Township area around 1856 so he could make a land claim, which he legally acquired on Feb. 24, 1863, after the Homestead Act of 1863 became law.

1872: The township of Litchfield was chartered as a village on Feb. 29, 1872. Happy 151st Birthday to my hometown. Does Litch ever celebrate its birthday?

Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — “Terry Tales” and Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.

