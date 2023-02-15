1856-1863: The Minnesota Legislature established Meeker County on Feb. 23, 1856, 167 years ago. The county was named in honor of Bradley Burr Meeker of Minneapolis, who was an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court from 1849 to 1853. The first settler in Meeker County was Benjamin F. Dorman, in his mid-20s. He broke ground in the Kingston Township area around 1856 so he could make a land claim, which he legally acquired on Feb. 24, 1863, after the Homestead Act of 1863 became law.
1872: The township of Litchfield was chartered as a village on Feb. 29, 1872. Happy 151st Birthday to my hometown. Does Litch ever celebrate its birthday?
1878: On Feb. 1, 1878, women’s rights leader Susan B. Anthony spoke at the old wooden city hall for the benefit of the library association. They made a whopping $10 that night from the audience’s donations. Susan was touring the country campaigning for the National Woman Suffrage Association’s promotion of a federal woman’s suffrage amendment. Apparently, the women attending forgot to get some money from “hubby” before going to the lecture. Well, that’s the way things were back then. Women got an allowance, just like the kids. Just reporting the facts, not saying it was right, right dear? After much urging from the local newspapers in the late 1890s, the city finally decided to get rid of the old city hall and put up a new brick Opera House, which was built in 1900. Thanks, Darlene Kotelnicki, and others and volunteer workers like my cousin-in-law, Clint Thornquist, for saving it.
1881: Construction on the Howard House hotel started in February 1881 and finished in the fall of that year. The Howard House, of course, was the grand hotel where State Farm is today. In February 1920, Erhardt Lenhardt added water and toilets to the 22 rooms. What did they do before that? Chamber pots under each bed? That must’ve been a fun job being a maid back then, cleaning the rooms. Did they carry a “honey bucket” around with them on each floor when they cleaned up? There were no elevators, and they couldn’t be running up and down the stairs with each room’s deposits. So, what did they do, throw it out the window? No, they couldn’t do that. It’d be payback to the horses, though, wouldn’t it? Watch where you’re walking in old Litchfield. How about a nice stroll in the park? Whoops, everyone was grazing their cattle there. I’m not lying.
1892: Hans Mattson, who more than any other man got immigrants from Scandinavia to populate our town, received a letter from President Benjamin Harrison on Feb. 15, 1892, congratulating him on the publication of his book, Reminiscences: Story of an Emigrant. Today, Hans would get stoned for bringing in those darned immigrants. Just sayin’.
1911: The American Amusement Company leased the only movie theater in Litchfield, and, by February of 1911, they changed it to the famous Unique Theater. Some town people got up in arms about the movies being shown and formed a censorship board, demanding to preview the movies. They would’ve been shocked by the TV shows of today. For example, it seems that every crime show starts out with some models by a pool in skimpy bathing suits. How about “Survivor” with everyone running around in their underwear.
1915: Litchfield’s first hospital was at 301 Sibley Ave. N., the northwest corner building across from the park. James Wright Robertson’s sons, Dr. Archibald Wright “Archie” Robertson, and Dr. William Phelps “Bill” Robertson, who both played football for the University of Minnesota, had the hospital upstairs starting in December of 1908. James Robertson erected the new building there and he rented the downstairs out to businesses, like Gross Jewelry. The hospital rooms upstairs were made into apartments in February of 1915. A classmate of mine, Mike Miller, lived up there.
1917: Olaf L. “Ole” Langren who had his Langren Furniture and Undertaking at 129 Sibley Ave. N. in the early 1900s and was the city’s mayor in 1917, bought Litchfield’s first automobile hearse in February 1917. It wasn’t delivered until August. In those days, you ordered cars out of a catalog, and they were shipped by rail to you. So, most of the car dealerships in town had just a desk or counter, some chairs, a car catalog, and maybe some upholstery samples and a color chart. Hmmm, there’s black, and then there’s black. I think I’ll take black.
1929: Back on Feb. 5, 1929, Nancy Angell, the wife of Litchfield’s pioneer photographer, Clark L. Angell Sr., tried to beat a freight train on foot at the Armstrong Avenue crossing. She lost the race and got a ride on the engine for quite a long ways before the train was able to stop and her crushed body dropped off onto the railroad tracks. Her daughter was Litchfield’s Carnegie librarian, Alice A. Lamb.
1930: Litchfield’s auto wrecking, tire, and auto parts dealer Harry Radunz was in Chicago on a business trip in February of 1930. He decided to go to a movie one night. After the movie, he was strolling down a street by a motorcycle shop when he saw two men ahead of him enter the building. He stopped to look in the window at the cycles. Inside the shop, he saw one of the two men pull a gun on the man behind the counter and yell, “Stick ‘em up.” Before Harry or the bandits could do anything, the man behind the counter pulled a gun out of his pocket and fired at the men, killing one, and wounding the other. Harry ran back to his hotel and quickly returned home to Litchfield, having had enough of Chicago.
1944: My brother Michael Eugene “Mick” or “Mike” Shaw was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Mankato. He is one of Litchfield’s most famous “celebrities,” four times. Mick made world news in 1954 when he had one of the first successful open heart surgeries. The Independent Review ran a large article about kicking off the Heart Fund drive in the Feb. 17, 1955, edition. The article was accompanied by a picture of Howard Holtz watching Mickey do something he had never been able to do before — shovel snow. I think that was the last time he shoveled snow until he got married. Anyway, he and our mother hit the road for the Heart Fund drive and raised over a million dollars, back when a million dollars was, well, something. Mick was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and then into the Mid-America Rock and Country Hall of Fame (along with me) and, finally, he was given the Minnesota Music Lifetime Achievement Award.
1950: On the eastern corner of Floyd Warta’s block, across the street north of the park, was the Litchfield Clinic at 35 Fourth St. E. It was opened by Dr. Harold Eugene Wilmot in February 1950. A February 1950 Independent Review newspaper read, “The new Litchfield Clinic, just north of Central Park, opened its doors to patients last week. Doctors Wilmot, Dille, and Chadbourn have offices in the new facility. The interior work is complete and will make for a pleasant place for physicians and patients.” Pleasant?? It was a feared place in town for kids. We knew if our mother was taking us there, a shot was going to be involved. In the 1950s, they were always coming up with some new inoculation for some old dreaded disease that we have since eradicated, so we were always getting shots. Once, in the early ‘50s, we had to go to the high school auditorium where we were handed a pink sugar cube that had an oral vaccine for polio in it. That was better.
1975: The new Meeker County courthouse was moved into in February of 1975, and the rest of the old courthouse was torn down, starting in March.